New York state reports its lowest 3-day Covid-19 death toll average since mid-March

New York state recorded its lowest Covid-19 three-day death toll average — which is seven – since March 16, the governor said in a new release Saturday.

New York reported six Covid-19 related deaths yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, Cuomo said.

Of the 69,203 tests conducted in New York yesterday, 730 were positive, according to the release.

New York City hovered over a 1% positivity rate for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“I urge residents to stay New York tough and not give up the ground we've worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home," Cuomo said.