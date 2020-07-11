World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan and Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 3:03 p.m. ET, July 11, 2020
30 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
39 min ago

CDC now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 don't have any symptoms

From CNN's Gisela Crespo and Arman Azad

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidance meant for public health officials and mathematical modelers, which now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms. 

Back in May, the CDC created five "Covid-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios," using data to provide a range of possible situations for Covid-19 in the US. The updated scenarios are based on new data the agency received through June 29. The agency also underscores these estimates are subject to change as more information becomes available, and exact numbers are uncertain. 

Under the CDC's "current best estimate," 40% of people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic. This number is up from the 35% the agency estimated on May 20. The percent of asymptomatic cases remains uncertain, the CDC emphasized.

The CDC is now including an infection fatality ratio, which takes into account both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases (in the estimates published in May, the agency only included fatality ratio for symptomatic cases). Under the "best estimate" scenario, the infection fatality ratio is 0.65%, meaning that 0.65% of people infected with Covid-19 are thought to die.

More insight: About half of Covid-19 transmissions happen before people get sick; this is up from the 40% estimate in May.

Under the CDC's current "best estimate," the transmissibility of the virus from asymptomatic people -- in comparison to people with no symptoms -- is now 75%, down from 100%. However, the agency said this "remains highly uncertain as asymptomatic cases are difficult to identify and transmission is difficult to observe and quantify."

The agency warns this information is "intended to support public health preparedness and planning."

41 min ago

Vermont reports its lowest 7-day positivity average

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

The state of Vermont has a seven day positivity average of 0.5%, the lowest in the country, Gov. Phil Scott said in a tweet Saturday.

Scott encouraged Vermonters to "remain vigilant" and continue to wear a mask when it's not possible to physically distance. 

Vermont Department of Health has reported a total of 1,283 cases and 56 deaths, according to its website.

Only six new cases were reported Saturday and two people are currently hospitalized, the department said. 

A total of 75,032 people have been tested in the state, according to the department's website.

41 min ago

Coronavirus deaths in the US surpass 134,000

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

There are at least 3,210,955 cases of coronavirus in the US; at least 134,349 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.

As of 2 p.m. ET Saturday, 26,382 new cases and 257 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

1 hr 12 min ago

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus

From CNN's Karen Smith

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a promotional event for his television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Mumbai, India, in 2017.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a promotional event for his television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Mumbai, India, in 2017. Rajanish Kakade/AP

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the actor’s official Twitter account.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" the actor wrote on Twitter.

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades.

Hailed by many as India's greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 33 min ago

New Jersey announces 49 new coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Sheena Jones

New Jersey announced 438 new cases of Covid-19 and 49 additional deaths, according to a tweet from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The state has a total of 174,959 cases of Covid-19 and 13,578 deaths from the virus, Murphy said in a tweet.

To note: The figures listed were released by the New Jersey Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

Read the governor's tweet:

1 hr 38 min ago

South Carolina sets new daily Covid-19 infection record

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

The South Carolina Department of Health announced the highest number of reported positive cases of Covid-19 in one day.

On Saturday, the state reported 2,239 cases, breaking the previous high number by 300 cases, according to the state's department of health.

The health department also announced a 22.2% positivity rate, also a new high.

South Carolina reported its first pediatric death associated with Covid-19 today.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve said. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina."

2 hr 13 min ago

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter pose in face masks and call on the public to save lives

From CNN's Ariella Phillips

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Saturday urged the American people to "please wear a mask and save lives" as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.

The couple's Atlanta-based charity, the Carter Center, posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the pair wearing white masks printed with the center's logo. The picture was paired with the straightforward plea.

Some context: Masks have become a political flash point as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that masks are critical "in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms."

2 hr 43 min ago

Pennsylvania reports 813 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Pennsylvania has reported 813 new Covid-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from the virus, according to a news release from the state’s health department.

The state has a total of 94, 689 cases of Covid-19 and 6,8897 total deaths, the release says.

To note: The figures listed were released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

 

2 hr 33 min ago

Florida reports 95 new coronavirus deaths

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

The Florida Department of Health have acknowledged a miscalculation in their daily Covid-19 death increase and issued a correction on Saturday, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told CNN. 

Florida is now reporting 95 additional deaths reported on Saturday. A state summary released Saturday morning erroneously listed 188 additional deaths, the DOH spokesperson said. 

"The previous report calculated the change in the deaths over the last two days (93 on 7/10 and 95 on 7/11), instead of the change from yesterday to today. It has now been corrected to only reflect the change in deaths from yesterday to today," the spokesperson said in an email.

There have been a total of 4,197 deaths reported, the DOH said. Daily case count data does not appear to be effected by the error. 