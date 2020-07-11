World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan and Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 3:53 p.m. ET, July 11, 2020
1 min ago

Wisconsin reports highest single-day Covid-19 increase

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 926 new cases of Covid-19 Saturday, the highest increase in new positive cases to date, according to a tweet from the agency. 

Yesterday was the previous highest single day case increase, the tweet said, with 845 new positive cases reported Friday, the tweet said. 

A total of 35,679 positive cases have been reported statewide. There are currently 3,797 people hospitalized in the state, with 31 new hospitalizations reported Saturday.

16 min ago

Augusta mayor issues executive order mandating face coverings in public places

From CNN's Hollie Silverman  

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. issued an executive order Friday mandating the use of face coverings in public places in Augusta, Georgia.

The executive order specifically requires the use of facial coverings or masks in all public places and government buildings in Augusta-Richmond county, a summary of the order posted to the mayor's Twitter account said.

"All persons entering a commercial establishment as a consumer, and all employees working in a commercial establishment (including but not limited to, restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies) in Augusta-Richmond County are required to wear a face covering while having face-to-face- interaction with each party," the order said.

The order does not apply to religious establishments, although they are encouraged to use face coverings and masks when engaging in religious activity, the order said. 

If a person does not have a mask when entering a government building they will be provided one but if they refuse to wear it they will be denied entry to the building, according to the order.

More details: Face coverings are not required in certain situations, including during outdoor physical activity provided that all individuals at all times maintain a minimum of six feet between others they do not live with.

They are also not required while eating, drinking or smoking, or if a person is 10 years of age or younger.

There are currently 1,563 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Richmond County, according to the Georgia Department of Health website. Sixty people have died in the county and there are 256 people hospitalized, the website said. 

51 min ago

Colombia reports record number of daily Covid-19 deaths and cases

From CNN's Tatiana Arias

Funeral workers prepare to cremate a coronavirus victim at Serafin cemetary near Bogota, Colombia, on July 4.
Funeral workers prepare to cremate a coronavirus victim at Serafin cemetary near Bogota, Colombia, on July 4. Vannessa Jimenez G/NurPhoto/AP

Colombia's Ministry of Health reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths yesterday.

The ministry reported 6,803 new cases and 211 deaths on Friday. The new numbers bring the country's total number of Covid-19 cases to 140,776 and 4,925 deaths, according to health data.

Due to the recent surge in cases, authorities announced on Friday the implementation of new lockdown measures, based on geographic zones, for the capital city, Bogota, where most of the cases are reported.

Additionally, the national government announced the extension of the nationwide quarantine through August 1.

"Absolutely everything will be shut-down. We will suspend authorizations on all private construction happening in those locations – on any industries there, of trade and non-essential goods. In those locations, a 15-day quarantine will be imposed as we did at the beginning of the quarantine. Everyone will stay at home," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said during a news conference on Friday.

Colombia is the fifth hardest hit country by the virus in Latin America following Mexico.

1 hr 29 min ago

CDC now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 don't have any symptoms

From CNN's Gisela Crespo and Arman Azad

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidance meant for public health officials and mathematical modelers, which now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms. 

Back in May, the CDC created five "Covid-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios," using data to provide a range of possible situations for Covid-19 in the US. The updated scenarios are based on new data the agency received through June 29. The agency also underscores these estimates are subject to change as more information becomes available, and exact numbers are uncertain. 

Under the CDC's "current best estimate," 40% of people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic. This number is up from the 35% the agency estimated on May 20. The percent of asymptomatic cases remains uncertain, the CDC emphasized.

The CDC is now including an infection fatality ratio, which takes into account both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases (in the estimates published in May, the agency only included fatality ratio for symptomatic cases). Under the "best estimate" scenario, the infection fatality ratio is 0.65%, meaning that 0.65% of people infected with Covid-19 are thought to die.

More insight: About half of Covid-19 transmissions happen before people get sick; this is up from the 40% estimate in May.

Under the CDC's current "best estimate," the transmissibility of the virus from asymptomatic people -- in comparison to people with no symptoms -- is now 75%, down from 100%. However, the agency said this "remains highly uncertain as asymptomatic cases are difficult to identify and transmission is difficult to observe and quantify."

The agency warns this information is "intended to support public health preparedness and planning."

1 hr 31 min ago

Vermont reports its lowest 7-day positivity average

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

The state of Vermont has a seven day positivity average of 0.5%, the lowest in the country, Gov. Phil Scott said in a tweet Saturday.

Scott encouraged Vermonters to "remain vigilant" and continue to wear a mask when it's not possible to physically distance. 

Vermont Department of Health has reported a total of 1,283 cases and 56 deaths, according to its website.

Only six new cases were reported Saturday and two people are currently hospitalized, the department said. 

A total of 75,032 people have been tested in the state, according to the department's website.

1 hr 32 min ago

Coronavirus deaths in the US surpass 134,000

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

There are at least 3,210,955 cases of coronavirus in the US; at least 134,349 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.

As of 2 p.m. ET Saturday, 26,382 new cases and 257 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

2 hr 2 min ago

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus

From CNN's Karen Smith

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a promotional event for his television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Mumbai, India, in 2017.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a promotional event for his television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Mumbai, India, in 2017. Rajanish Kakade/AP

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the actor’s official Twitter account.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" the actor wrote on Twitter.

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades.

Hailed by many as India's greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation.

2 hr 24 min ago

New Jersey announces 49 new coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Sheena Jones

New Jersey announced 438 new cases of Covid-19 and 49 additional deaths, according to a tweet from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The state has a total of 174,959 cases of Covid-19 and 13,578 deaths from the virus, Murphy said in a tweet.

To note: The figures listed were released by the New Jersey Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 28 min ago

South Carolina sets new daily Covid-19 infection record

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

The South Carolina Department of Health announced the highest number of reported positive cases of Covid-19 in one day.

On Saturday, the state reported 2,239 cases, breaking the previous high number by 300 cases, according to the state's department of health.

The health department also announced a 22.2% positivity rate, also a new high.

South Carolina reported its first pediatric death associated with Covid-19 today.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve said. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina."