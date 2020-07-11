Wisconsin reports highest single-day Covid-19 increase

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. issued an executive order Friday mandating the use of face coverings in public places in Augusta, Georgia.

The executive order specifically requires the use of facial coverings or masks in all public places and government buildings in Augusta-Richmond county, a summary of the order posted to the mayor's Twitter account said.

"All persons entering a commercial establishment as a consumer, and all employees working in a commercial establishment (including but not limited to, restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies) in Augusta-Richmond County are required to wear a face covering while having face-to-face- interaction with each party," the order said.

The order does not apply to religious establishments, although they are encouraged to use face coverings and masks when engaging in religious activity, the order said.

If a person does not have a mask when entering a government building they will be provided one but if they refuse to wear it they will be denied entry to the building, according to the order.

More details: Face coverings are not required in certain situations, including during outdoor physical activity provided that all individuals at all times maintain a minimum of six feet between others they do not live with.

They are also not required while eating, drinking or smoking, or if a person is 10 years of age or younger.

There are currently 1,563 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Richmond County, according to the Georgia Department of Health website. Sixty people have died in the county and there are 256 people hospitalized, the website said.