Florida reports 95 new coronavirus deaths

The Florida Department of Health have acknowledged a miscalculation in their daily Covid-19 death increase and issued a correction on Saturday, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told CNN.

Florida is now reporting 95 additional deaths reported on Saturday. A state summary released Saturday morning erroneously listed 188 additional deaths, the DOH spokesperson said.

"The previous report calculated the change in the deaths over the last two days (93 on 7/10 and 95 on 7/11), instead of the change from yesterday to today. It has now been corrected to only reflect the change in deaths from yesterday to today," the spokesperson said in an email.

There have been a total of 4,197 deaths reported, the DOH said. Daily case count data does not appear to be effected by the error.