Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

People queue to receive free food from a Motorcycle Organization in Mexico City on July 9. Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico saw its third day of record highs in coronavirus cases over the past week, recording more than 7,000 cases in a single day.

The Mexican Health Ministry recorded 7,280 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 282,283.

The ministry also recorded 730 new deaths from the virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 33,526.

A CNN analysis of figures from individual states and from World Health Organization shows that Mexico, among other Latin American countries, is at or close to its peak infection rate, as daily numbers are averaged over a week.

In Mexico, the daily average of new cases in the week to July 8 was 6,176 -- the highest yet. A week ago, that average was 4,989, according to CNN's analysis of official data.

Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus have fallen back from a daily average of 759 in the week to June 25 to 612 on July 8, but in recent days that daily average has begun to creep up again.