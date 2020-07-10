World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Published 1:05 AM ET, Fri July 10, 2020
7 min ago

Study finds evidence coronavirus can spread across the placenta to the fetus

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A new study from Italy suggests that coronavirus can cross the placenta from a pregnant woman to her fetus. 

Two babies born to women infected with Covid-19 were born infected themselves, Claudio Fenizia of the University of Milan and colleagues reported at a conference organized by the International AIDS Society.

They studied 31 women infected with coronavirus who were in late pregnancy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. They thoroughly tested the women, their babies once they were born, the placenta, the umbilical cord, the mother’s vaginal fluids and breast milk. 

Two of the newborns had positive tests at birth, they reported.

“Our result strongly suggest and support that vertical transmission occurred in two cases out of the 31 studied,” Fenizia told a news conference.
“The virus was found in an at-term placenta and in the umbilical cord blood, in the vagina of a pregnant woman and in milk,” the researchers wrote in a summary of their work.
“This is the first ringing bell that should raise awareness about a topic that is not really well studied,” Fenizia said.

The placentas were inflamed, as well — a sign of infection. The umbilical cord blood of one of the newborns had antibodies indicating a recent infection. These antibody types are not usually transmitted from mother to baby, so they indicate the fetus was directly infected, Fenizia said.

Luckily, the women were infected late in pregnancy so it is unlikely the virus would have affected the babies’ development, he said. The Zika virus can pass from a pregnant woman to her unborn child, sometimes causing severe brain damage and a condition called microcephaly. HIV — the virus that causes AIDS — can also be transmitted at birth.

7 min ago

CDC director implores millennials and Gen Xers: Social distance, wear a mask and avoid bars

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appealed to young Americans Thursday, calling for millennials and members of Generation X to social distance and wear face coverings to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

"We have not been able to reach effectively the millennials and the Generation X," Redfield said at CNN's coronavirus town hall. "Tonight, I appeal to them. These are our tools. We're seeing the outbreak increase in number of states across this nation, in a number of metropolitan ares. The most important powerful weapon we have, please social distance. Please wear a mask in public. Please wash your hands. And please, basically, let's not be going to bars right now. It's just not the time for us to do that."

More on this: In June, officials in states across the South warned that more young people were testing positive for coronavirus.

8 min ago

Poor coronavirus surveillance has 'hamstrung' response efforts in US, new report says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Surveillance for coronavirus is hit and miss in the US and needs to be coordinated so every state is reporting the same data, according to a new report from the University of Minnesota.

“The country’s approach to surveillance thus far has been lacking in consistent methods and strategy, which has hamstrung response efforts,” the report from the university’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) says.

“The lack of reliable and comparable national data on Covid-19 makes it difficult to develop, assess, and evaluate public health policies across the country. Much of this is the result of a patchwork of variable policies for testing and surveillance in different jurisdictions, despite recommendations from the CDC for standardized reporting,” it adds.

“For example, not all states report probable cases in addition to confirmed cases and deaths, and some states combine results of positive molecular tests with positive antibody tests, while others do not.” Plus, there is no consistent monitoring of who has antibodies against coronavirus, which would help efforts to tell how many people have already been infected.

“It would be very useful to also distinguish tests performed in people who have symptoms versus people who do not have symptoms,” the report adds.

The CIDRAP report finds a lack of uniform and consistent data makes testing information less useful than it should be.

“Testing is a key feature of an effective surveillance system, but the lack of consistent, widespread access to testing within and between states complicates the meaningful interpretation of data at the state and national levels,” it says. “State-level data do not always include critical elements, such as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, nor additional important demographic information such as age, gender, race/ethnicity and location.”

The report recommends a national standardized approach to coronavirus surveillance.

“With the fall influenza season approaching, federal, state, local and territorial health officials need to begin now to determine strategies for coordinating surveillance for both COVID-19 and influenza,” it says.

8 min ago

US sees another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on July 2.
Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on July 2. Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The US saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day Thursday, with 60,646 new cases reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 3,115,345 cases of coronavirus in the US and more than 133,000 people have died from the virus, according to JHU’s tally. 

Thursday's total eclipses the previous high of new US cases reached on July 7, when 60,021 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.