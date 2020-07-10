President Trump lands in Florida

President Trump has landed in the coronavirus hotspot of Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of Florida’s crisis, where intensive care unit beds are in short supply and the positivity rate is over 33%.
There are no coronavirus-related events scheduled at this time. The trip’s focus, in part, will be to shore up Florida’s Hispanic vote with an appeal on supporting the people of Venezuela, and also promoting his law and order message when he talks drug trafficking. He’ll attend a private fundraiser, as well.
In a FiveThirtyEight podcast yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, reiterated that the US is “just not” doing great on coronavirus, and criticized Florida, among other states, for reopening too early: “Certainly Florida I know, you know, I think jumped over a couple of checkpoints.”
Here’s a look at Trump's schedule:
- 12:35 p.m. ET – Trump attends a briefing on the US Southern Command's Enhanced Counterterrorism Operations at US Southern Command in Doral.
- 1:40 p.m. ET – He delivers remarks on the US Southern Command's Enhanced Counterterrorism Operations.
- 2:15 p.m. ET – He attends a roundtable on supporting the people of Venezuela at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center.
- 4:55 p.m. ET – Trump arrives at a fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach.
- 7:15 p.m ET – Air Force One leaves from Fort Lauderdale and heads back to the White House.