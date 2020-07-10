World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:23 p.m. ET, July 10, 2020
34 min ago

How coronavirus affects the entire body

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Coronavirus damages not only the lungs, but the kidneys, liver, heart, brain and nervous system, skin and gastrointestinal tract, doctors noted Friday in a review of reports about Covid-19 patients.

The team at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City — one of the hospitals flooded with patients in the spring – went through their own experiences and collected reports from other medical teams around the world.

Their comprehensive picture shows coronavirus attacks virtually every major system in the human body, directly damaging organs and causing the blood to clot, the heart to lose its healthy rhythm, the kidneys to shed blood and protein and the skin to erupt in rashes. It causes headaches, dizziness, muscle aches, stomach pain and other symptoms along with classic respiratory symptoms such as coughing and fever.

"Physicians need to think of COVID-19 as a multisystem disease," Dr. Aakriti Gupta, a cardiology fellow at Columbia who worked on the review, said in a statement. "There's a lot of news about clotting but it's also important to understand that a substantial proportion of these patients suffer kidney, heart, and brain damage, and physicians need to treat those conditions along with the respiratory disease."

More details: Much of the damage wrought by the virus appears to come because of its affinity for a receptor — a kind of molecular doorway into cells – called ACE2. Cells lining the blood vessels, in the kidneys, the liver ducts, the pancreas, in the intestinal tract and lining the respiratory tract all are covered with ACE2 receptors, which the virus can use to grapple and infect cells, the Columbia team wrote in their review, published in the journal Nature Medicine.

“These findings suggest that multiple-organ injury may occur at least in part due to direct viral tissue damage,” the team wrote.

"This virus is unusual and it's hard not to take a step back and not be impressed by how many manifestations it has on the human body," Dr. Mahesh another cardiology fellow who worked on the review, said in a statement. 

1 hr 1 min ago

68% of people tested in single clinic in Queens had coronavirus antibodies, data suggests

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

New coronavirus antibody testing data suggests there to be large disparities among neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic across New York City, separated by race and class — but more research is needed to confirm the extent of the differences.

Data from CityMD urgent care medical clinics show that more than 68% of people tested positive for antibodies at a clinic in the working-class neighborhood of Corona, Queens, and 56% tested positive at another clinic in Jackson Heights, Queens. 

Yet only 13% of people tested positive for antibodies at a clinic in Cobble Hill, a mostly white and wealthy neighborhood in Brooklyn.

The data were first reported in The New York Times on Thursday and a spokesperson for CityMD confirmed to CNN in an email on Friday that "it's accurate."

Even though the majority of people tested in those clinics had antibodies, that data do not reflect how many people in the neighborhoods themselves may have antibodies — because some patients in the clinics may not live in the neighborhoods where the clinics are located.

Overall, nationwide data has been clear that Black and Brown communities across the United States have experienced higher rates of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 than White communities. 

As of June 12, hospitalization rates among Black and American Indian or Alaska Native people were about five times that of White people, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hispanic or Latino people have a rate about four times that of White people.

1 hr 8 min ago

Brazil surpasses 1.8 million coronavirus cases

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Health worker performs a Covid-19 test to a taxi driver through a drive-thru system at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome on June 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruna Prado/Getty Images
Health worker performs a Covid-19 test to a taxi driver through a drive-thru system at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome on June 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Brazil surpassed 1.8 million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Friday, according to the country's health ministry.

The health ministry recorded 45,048 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 1,800,827.

Brazil also topped 70,000 Covid-19 deaths after the health ministry reported 1,214 new deaths from the virus Friday. The nationwide death toll stands at 70,398.

This comes after President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in semi-isolation after testing positive for the virus, said he hoped governors and mayors in the country would reopen "as soon as possible" and “in a responsible way."

1 hr 33 min ago

UK eases coronavirus travel restrictions for dozens of countries — but not the US

From CNN's Simon Cullen

A woman wears a face mask or covering due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she waits for passenger to arrive at Heathrow airport, west London, on July 10. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images 
A woman wears a face mask or covering due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she waits for passenger to arrive at Heathrow airport, west London, on July 10.  Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The UK has eased travel restrictions for dozens of countries — but the United States is not one of them.

Travelers arriving into the UK from 75 countries and British overseas territories will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days starting July 10.

See the full list of countries here.

1 hr 49 min ago

Atlanta mayor plans to roll back city's reopening to phase 1

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Source: CNN
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Source: CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is planning to roll back the city's reopening to phase one due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, her spokesperson said Friday.

Phase one includes an order for all city residents to stay home except for essential trips.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the mayor’s decision, calling it “confusing” and “legally unenforceable,” his office said Friday.

Kemp’s office said in a statement that Bottoms' "action today is merely guidance — both non-binding and legally unenforceable."

"As clearly stated in the Governor's executive order, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide. Once again, if the Mayor actually wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing state restrictions, which she has failed to do. We ask citizens and businesses alike to comply with the terms of the Governor's order, which was crafted in conjunction with state public health officials. These common-sense measures will help protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” the statement said.

1 hr 57 min ago

New York gym owner sues state over not being able to reopen

From CNN's Sonia Moghe

A gym owner filed a class action lawsuit against New York state Thursday arguing its business is “essential” and should be allowed to open as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. 

The suit seeks to represent about 2,500 fitness business owners, said attorney James Mermigis, who spoke at a news conference flanked by gym owners Wednesday before filing the suit. 

Mermigis said these businesses employ between 65,000 and 75,000 people across the state and that not being able to open means they have lost “hundreds of millions” in profits. The suit was filed in New York state court.

“We’re not asking the governor not to respond to the pandemic. We’re just asking for equal treatment that every other business is getting,” Mermigis said. 

Mermigis said that because New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state has some of the lowest infection rates in the country, it’s time to open them.

“I think gyms are very essential for your health, mind, body and soul. We think they’re an important part of everyday living,” Mermigis. 

Jason Conwall, a spokesperson for Cuomo, said his office has not reviewed the suit but that the actions taken by the governor were intended to, and did, curb the rise of infection in the state, and allowed the state to avoid subsequent spikes of infection. 

“Reports show that infections are spiking in 38 states, and that officials in those states have been forced to reclose businesses and other parts of the economy that were opened too early,” Conwall said in a statement to CNN. “Every public opinion survey has shown an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers support our re-opening approach. I understand some people aren’t happy – but better unhappy than sick or worse.”

The suit claims that the named plaintiff, Thousand Islands Fitness center, and other gyms in the state, have “conformed” their fitness centers to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as gyms in other states that have been allowed to reopen have done. 

2 hr 5 min ago

Texas reports more than 3,000 total coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Ashley Killough 

Texas reported 9,765 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 240,111.

The state has also reported 3,013 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Texas reported 95 new Covid-19-related deaths on Friday. 

The positivity rate is down nearly one percentage point from yesterday to 14.46%.

To note: These numbers were released by the Texas Health and Human Services, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 25 min ago

More than 1,300 new Covid-19 cases reported in Illinois

From CNN's Kay Jones, Brad Parks and Hollie Silverman

Norwegian Hospital nurses perform one of the first half dozen coronavirus tests on site in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday, April 28. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images 
Norwegian Hospital nurses perform one of the first half dozen coronavirus tests on site in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday, April 28.  Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

At least 1,327 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Illinois on Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

That is the largest daily case count since June, according to information on the department's website.

On June 2, there were 1,614 new Covid-19 cases.

There are currently a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, according to the statement.

The preliminary positivity rate for tests taken between July 3 and July 9 is 2.9%, the statement said.

2 hr 26 min ago

CDC report details groups that suffer Covid-19 deaths disproportionately

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

People who were 65 or older, men and people of color who were younger than 65 make up disproportionate shares of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, according to a report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the 52,166 Covid-19 deaths reported to CDC from February 12 to May 18, more than 55% were men, nearly 80% were older than age 65. The median age of the people who had died was 78 years old.  

Information reported to CDC was missing data about underlying health conditions for about 59% of people who died, so the agency collected supplemental data for about 10,000 deaths. 

Among those, 60.6% were male and nearly 75% were 65 years or older. Thirty-five percent were White, 24.9% were Black, 24.4% were Hispanic, 6.3% were Asian, 2.9% were multiracial or another race and .1% were American Indian or Alaskan natives. The median age of death was 71 among Hispanic people, 72 among nonwhite and non-Hispanic people, and 81 among White people.

Among people younger than 65 who died from Covid-19, the percent who were Hispanic and nonwhite – 34.9% and 29.5%, respectively – were more than twice that of White people, 13.2%. The CDC called this difference “notable.” The CDC said more research is needed to understand why there is a difference, but one potential factor may be that more Hispanic and nonwhite people are in the service industry and other essential industries that make it difficult to be physically distant from others.

Among the 10,647 cases with supplementary data, more than 76% had at least one underlying medical condition. For people younger than 65 years old, underlying health conditions seemed to play an even greater role; more than 83% had an underlying medical condition. 

The most common underlying health conditions reported among those who died was cardiovascular disease. More than 60% of those who died had some form of heart problems, nearly 40% had diabetes, more than 20% had chronic kidney disease, and just over 19% had chronic lung disease. Diabetes was the most common underlying condition among people younger than 65 – nearly half in that age group had diabetes. 

Most people died in hospitals, rather than at home. The median time from the start of the illness to death was 10 days. 

Among people younger than 65 years, 7.8% died in an emergency department or at home.

“These out-of-hospital deaths might reflect lack of health care access, delays in seeking care, or diagnostic delays,” the report said. “Health communications campaigns could encourage patients, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, to seek medical care earlier in their illnesses. Additionally, health care providers should be encouraged to consider the possibility of severe disease among younger persons who are Hispanic, nonwhite, or have underlying medical conditions.” 