Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:13 p.m. ET, July 10, 2020
55 min ago

Texas reports more than 3,000 total coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Ashley Killough 

Texas reported 9,765 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 240,111.

The state has also reported 3,013 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Texas reported 95 new Covid-19-related deaths on Friday. 

The positivity rate is down nearly one percentage point from yesterday to 14.46%.

To note: These numbers were released by the Texas Health and Human Services, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

1 hr 16 min ago

More than 1,300 new Covid-19 cases reported in Illinois

From CNN's Kay Jones, Brad Parks and Hollie Silverman

Norwegian Hospital nurses perform one of the first half dozen coronavirus tests on site in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday, April 28. 
Norwegian Hospital nurses perform one of the first half dozen coronavirus tests on site in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday, April 28.  Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

At least 1,327 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Illinois on Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

That is the largest daily case count since June, according to information on the department's website.

On June 2, there were 1,614 new Covid-19 cases.

There are currently a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, according to the statement.

The preliminary positivity rate for tests taken between July 3 and July 9 is 2.9%, the statement said.

1 hr 17 min ago

CDC report details groups that suffer Covid-19 deaths disproportionately

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

People who were 65 or older, men and people of color who were younger than 65 make up disproportionate shares of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, according to a report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the 52,166 Covid-19 deaths reported to CDC from February 12 to May 18, more than 55% were men, nearly 80% were older than age 65. The median age of the people who had died was 78 years old.  

Information reported to CDC was missing data about underlying health conditions for about 59% of people who died, so the agency collected supplemental data for about 10,000 deaths. 

Among those, 60.6% were male and nearly 75% were 65 years or older. Thirty-five percent were White, 24.9% were Black, 24.4% were Hispanic, 6.3% were Asian, 2.9% were multiracial or another race and .1% were American Indian or Alaskan natives. The median age of death was 71 among Hispanic people, 72 among nonwhite and non-Hispanic people, and 81 among White people.

Among people younger than 65 who died from Covid-19, the percent who were Hispanic and nonwhite – 34.9% and 29.5%, respectively – were more than twice that of White people, 13.2%. The CDC called this difference “notable.” The CDC said more research is needed to understand why there is a difference, but one potential factor may be that more Hispanic and nonwhite people are in the service industry and other essential industries that make it difficult to be physically distant from others.

Among the 10,647 cases with supplementary data, more than 76% had at least one underlying medical condition. For people younger than 65 years old, underlying health conditions seemed to play an even greater role; more than 83% had an underlying medical condition. 

The most common underlying health conditions reported among those who died was cardiovascular disease. More than 60% of those who died had some form of heart problems, nearly 40% had diabetes, more than 20% had chronic kidney disease, and just over 19% had chronic lung disease. Diabetes was the most common underlying condition among people younger than 65 – nearly half in that age group had diabetes. 

Most people died in hospitals, rather than at home. The median time from the start of the illness to death was 10 days. 

Among people younger than 65 years, 7.8% died in an emergency department or at home.

“These out-of-hospital deaths might reflect lack of health care access, delays in seeking care, or diagnostic delays,” the report said. “Health communications campaigns could encourage patients, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, to seek medical care earlier in their illnesses. Additionally, health care providers should be encouraged to consider the possibility of severe disease among younger persons who are Hispanic, nonwhite, or have underlying medical conditions.” 

1 hr 30 min ago

Kentucky reports second highest number of new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state had its second-highest total of new Covid-19 cases ever today.

The state reported 426 new Covid-19 cases for a cumulative total of 18,670. Beshear said Kentucky currently has a positivity rate of 4.5%, up from 2.87% last week.

According to the governor, there are a lot of children under the age of 5 among the new cases.

Kentucky also reported eight new Covid-19 related deaths.

“We still have a lot of ICU beds, we still have a whole lot of ventilators, and those are all good news, but let’s keep it that way. Let’s certainly not tempt fate, let’s do what it takes,” Beshear said. 

To note: These figures were released by the state’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

1 hr 42 min ago

Cases continue to surge in America's three most populous states

From CNN's Jay Croft, Madeline Holcombe and Renée Rigdon

The US reported 63,247 new Covid-19 cases nationwide yesterday, a single-day record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The new high comes as many states set their own records in infection rates and hospitalizations.

The three most populous US states — California, Texas and Florida — continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases:

  • California reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, the highest number in a 24-hour period for the state, and total cases topped 300,000 on Friday. California's positivity rate as a 14-day average is climbing and currently stands at 7.4% with people between the ages of 18 and 49 accounting for almost 60% of all cases.
  • Texas reported 105 deaths on Thursday, also a 24-hour record for the state, and Gov. Greg Abbott does not anticipate next week will bring any relief.
  • Florida health officials on Friday reported 11,433 new Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths, according to data on the Florida Department of Health website. It's the second time the state's single-day tally topped 11,000, according to CNN's count. The health department reported 11,458 cases on July 4. Miami-Dade County in Florida on Friday reported a staggering 28% positivity rate, or the percentage of people tested who test positive for coronavirus.

Here's a look at how new cases have progressed in the three states over time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:

1 hr 47 min ago

Mississippi governor announces additional social distancing measures for 13 counties

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional social distancing measures for 13 counties identified as Covid-19 hotspots in order to limit transmission in communities, his office said Friday.

“Governor Reeves signed a new executive order establishing additional restrictions for those thirteen counties to slow the spread of COVID-19, including requiring people to wear masks when at public gatherings or in a shopping environment and limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors,” his office said in a statement.

"Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat, and we are in the middle of a spike. It is putting a strain on our hospital system," Reeves in a statement.
2 hr 1 min ago

Latin America and the Caribbean topped 3 million infections this week

From CNN's Tatiana Arias and Radina Gigova

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man to be tested for COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, July 10.
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man to be tested for COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, July 10. Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus infections in Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 3 million this week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with Brazil, Peru and Chile reporting the highest number of infections. 

Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), expressed concern about unsafe working conditions and the lack of protective equipment for frontline health workers in much of the region. She reiterated the need for better tracing of the virus and said its impact had been worsened by inequality, political division and under-investment in health care.

Three heads of state have announced they have tested positive for the virus: Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Añez, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was hospitalized after being diagnosed in June. 

Furthermore, in Bolivia, in addition to the interim president, six more high-ranking government officials have also tested positive, including several ministers.

These are the countries with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the region, as of July 10, according to latest figures from the countries' health ministries:

  1. Brazil: 1,755,779 cases; 69,184 deaths 
  2. Peru: 316,448 cases; 11,314 deaths 
  3. Chile: 309,274 cases; 6,781 deaths
  4. Mexico: 282,283 cases; 33,526 deaths 
  5. Colombia: 133,973 cases; 4,714 deaths 
  6. Argentina: 90,693 cases; 1,749 deaths 
  7. Ecuador: 65,801 cases; 4,983 deaths 
  8. Bolivia: 44,113 cases; 1,638 deaths
  9. Panama: 42,216 cases; 839 deaths 
  10. Dominican Republic: 41,915 cases; 864 deaths 

CNN's Ingrid Formanek, Tim Lister, Claudia Rebaza, Chandler Thornton and Taylor Barnes contributed to this report. 

1 hr 52 min ago

Georgia to reactivate makeshift hospital at Atlanta’s main convention center, governor's office says

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

A massive temporary hospital is shown at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, in Atlanta.
A massive temporary hospital is shown at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, in Atlanta. Ron Harris/Pool/AP

Georgia plans to reactivate a makeshift hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta amid a rising trend of Covid-19 cases, the governor’s office said Friday in a news release.

The move comes as the state "is negotiating new solutions to increase its own capacity to process specimens, and we will provide more details as those plans are finalized," the statement said.

The state will use its assets, comprising of hospital beds and medical equipment, and also “plans to leverage a new contract for enhanced bed capacity with a metro-Atlanta area hospital,” Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said in a statement.

“In addition to the increased bed capacity developed in-house at hospitals in recent months, this new contract is expected to add nearly 100 med-surg and ICU beds to existing infrastructure, coupled with ‘standby’ beds at GWCC should additional needs arise,” the governor’s office said.

2 hr 7 min ago

Texas to provide on-site Covid-19 testing in assisted living facilities and nursing homes

From CNN's Raja Razek

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state will provide on-site same day Covid-19 testing and results for assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the state. 

"Omnicare, a CVS Health company, is partnering with the State of Texas to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the state," Abbott's statement said. "This partnership will provide on-site same-day testing and results for both facility staff and their residents."

"These test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 100,000 tests in the first month alone," the statement added.

The testing in assisted living facilities began yesterday, and state testing teams completed testing of all nursing home staff and residents in June, according to the statement.

Omnicare is set to begin testing in nursing homes next week. 