Trump will travel to Florida's Miami-Dade County today, the state's coronavirus epicenter 

Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump is set to travel to Florida today, landing squarely in the center of a coronavirus hotspot and taxing the already limited local health resources.

The President's first stops will be in Doral, where he will receive a briefing and deliver remarks at the US Southern Command and then motorcade to a church nearby to participate in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelans. Following these events, the President will attend a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach. He is not scheduled to participate in any events related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doral, where US Southern Command is located, is just under two miles from the President's golf club. But it is also in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in the county reported a staggering 33.5% Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday, according to data released by Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office.

The positivity rate — that is, the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested — is tracked daily by the county.

Over the past 13 days, hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County have gone up by 76%, the number of ICU beds being used has increased by 86% and the use of ventilators has soared by 124%, according to the latest data from the county government.

A presidential visit — no matter who is in office — requires a significant amount of resources, with White House officials, White House Medical Unit representatives and US Secret Service agents traveling in advance of the president to coordinate with local officials on the ground.

There is an extensive amount of medical preparation involved each time a president travels, with plans in place for the worst case scenario.