Union calls Disney's action "shameful" on eve of parks reopening

A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on July 9. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The union representing about 750 Disney World performers in Florida blasted Disney on Friday, a day before the company reopens two of its Florida theme parks to the public.

“We continue to engage with Disney on their safety plan. It is shameful that Disney would rather pit workers against each other in a pandemic than agree to testing of their performers,” Actors’ Equity Association’s spokesperson Brandon Lorenz told CNN in a statement.

Some context: The comments are Actors’ Equity Association’s latest shot at Disney after filing a grievance against the company on Thursday.

The grievance alleges Disney is punishing its members, who entertain guests as they walk around the park and also perform in live shows, for Actors' Equity demanding coronavirus testing. The park is opening without their participation.

In response to the grievance, Disney suggested another reason for reopening in Florida without Actors’ Equity Association members. The company claims the actor’s union “rejected” safety protocol and has not made itself available to continue negotiations.

“Seven unions signed agreements to have their employees return to work, the Actors’ Equity rejected our safety protocols and have not made themselves available to continue negotiations, which is unfortunate. We are exercising our right to open without Equity performers,” Disney spokesperson Stephanie Corzett said in a statement to CNN on Friday.