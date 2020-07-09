Florida reports 120 new coronavirus deaths, a single-day record for the state
From CNN's Melissa Alonso, Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt
Florida health officials on Thursday reported 8,935 new Covid-19 cases, according to data posted on the Florida Department of Health website.
The state is also reporting at least 120 Covid-19-related deaths — a new single-day record for the state. The previous high was on April 28, when 83 new deaths were reported, according to CNN's tally.
This brings the current total cases to more than 232,000, according the health department. There are now more than 4,000 Covid-19-related deaths in Florida.
1 hr 26 min ago
"We are actually knee-deep in the first wave," Fauci says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The United States still has not gotten out of the first wave of Covid-19, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on SiriusXM radio.
"People ask about, 'Are we concerned about a second wave?' And I keep telling people, 'What are you talking about a second wave? We are actually knee-deep in the first wave.' We've never really gotten out of it," Fauci said during a pre-recorded interview with SiriusXM Doctor Radio airing on Friday.
"The thing that confuses people — not only in our own country but throughout the world — we have a very large country and it is very heterogenous. I mean, the New York metropolitan area is very, very different from Casper, Wyoming, or a town in Montana or a city in the Southwest," Fauci added. "So things happen at different paces and different things really evolve."
Fauci went on to explain how the metropolitan area of New York City was hit badly early on the pandemic and is now doing well — with cases, hospitalizations and deaths going down — compared with other regions of the United States.
"I believe that they will be successful. What we're seeing now in some of the southern states that you really had kind of a variability in how it was handled. Some states actually decided to open up, but did it probably prematurely and not adhering to the guidelines of a gateway to phase one to phase two. Other states actually did it well, but the people in the state took an all or none attitude," Fauci said.
2 hr 7 min ago
Several Latin American countries reporting new peaks of infections, deaths
From CNN’s Tim Lister
The latest figures from several major Latin American states show that the rate of infection and deaths from the coronavirus are hitting new peaks.
A CNN analysis of figures from individual states and from WHO shows that Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are at or close to peak infection rates, when daily numbers are averaged over a week. (Averaging daily reports over seven days helps to establish trends and even out daily anomalies.)
Here's what the data shows:
Brazil saw its highest weekly death rate on July 8 — averaging 1,047 in the seven days since July 1. A week ago, by comparison, the average was 972 fatalities. Brazil has recorded a daily average of some 37,000 new cases since the last week of June, with marginal variations, suggesting that it has not yet passed the peak of infection.
In Mexico, the daily average of new cases in the week to July 8 was 6,176 — the highest yet. A week ago, that average was 4,989, according to CNN's analysis of official data. Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus have fallen back from a daily average of 759 in the week to June 25 to 612 on July 8, but in recent days that daily average has begun to creep up again.
Colombia's figures are much lower, but the average daily increase in both new infections and deaths has accelerated in recent days. When averaged over the previous week, the number of new infections increased from 3,557 on July 1 to 3,804 in the week to July 8, while the death rate increased from 140 to 151.
Similarly, Peru's numbers are much lower than those of Brazil and Mexico; but show a consistent daily average in deaths of about 180 since the last week of June, with new infections running at about 3,400 over the same period. So, while there is no dramatic spike in the rate of increase in Peru, nor is there any marked decline.
Other Latin American countries are also showing little sign of being past the peak of infections and deaths, but both Uruguay and Paraguay continue to have very low infection rates.
However, Chile, which saw a spike in infections last month, has shown a consistent decline in its weekly averages of both deaths and new infections. CNN's tally of official statistics show that the average of new infections has fallen to 2,968 from 3,947 a day (in the week to July 8); deaths have fallen from 146 to 117 a day in the same period.
2 hr 21 min ago
More than 1,000 TSA employees have tested positive for coronavirus
From CNN’s Gregory Wallace
More than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration employees have now tested positive in the US for coronavirus, according to agency data released Thursday.
That includes just over 900 frontline TSA officers who screen passengers at airports around the country.
At least six TSA employees have died due to the virus, the agency said.
Remember:The agency recently improved its protocols for screening officers, including requiring them to wear face shields and to change or clean gloves between each passenger they handle. The changes came about after a whistleblower complaint and are intended to better protect officers and prevent cross-contamination between passengers.
70% of US population has reopening on hold or rolled back, analysts say
From CNN’s Alison Kosik
Goldman Sachs says states containing over 40% of the population have now put reopening on hold, and states with another 30% have already reversed part of their reopening.
“These practices are required, until there is an effective vaccine, effective treatment or herd immunity,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note.
The analysts also note that over the past few days, Connecticut, Ohio and Washington have delayed reopening plans or placed re-openings on hold. Goldman also notes that several state governors have also issued new executive order instituting specific social distancing and other requirements.
2 hr 36 min ago
Germany's Angela Merkel: Lies are "no way to fight the pandemic"
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that "lies and disinformation" have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic and warned against allowing hatred to spread as the world battles the virus.
"We have seen lies and disinformation, and that is no way to fight the pandemic," she said yesterday at the European Parliament in Brussels.
She added the virus has highlighting the limits of ''fact-denying populism," saying, "The limits of populism and denial of basic truths are being laid bare."
Merkel went on to say, to applause, ''democracies need truth and transparency. This is what Europe sets apart and this is what Germany will stand up for during its EU presidency."
She urged the European Union to agree on the bloc’s Covid-19 recovery plan before the summer. “There is no time to lose. Only the weakest will suffer,” Merkel said.
Watch the moment:
3 hr 5 min ago
Florida's Walt Disney World resumes ticket sales 2 days before reopening begins
From CNN’s Natasha Chen
Two days before reopening two theme parks to the public during the height of a Florida coronavirus spike, Disney resumed the sale of new 2020 theme park tickets and hotel reservations for Walt Disney World.
Guests who purchase new tickets are required to select the dates they would like to visit and reserve their attendance in advance.
Annual passholders and people who had purchased tickets before the parks closed in March were able to reserve attendance before today.
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks are currently holding annual passholder previews Thursday and Friday, and reopening to the public on Saturday at reduced capacity.
The resort’s two remaining theme parks — EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — will reopen next week.
3 hr 4 min ago
Bulgaria closes indoor nightclubs, bans spectators at sporting events as Covid-19 cases rise
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
Bulgaria is closing indoor nightclubs and will ban spectators at sports events due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases, the press office of the Health Ministry confirmed Thursday to CNN.
According to the order from the health minister, starting tomorrow, indoor discos, night clubs, piano bars and other similar venues will be closed to the public, the press office said.
Visits to outdoor discos, bars and pubs will be allowed but only with up to 50% of the total capacity.
Outdoor and indoor group celebrations are not allowed with more than 30 people, including weddings.
All group and individual sporting events of training and competitive nature, for all age groups, outdoors and indoors, will be held without an audience, the order reads.
2 hr 49 min ago
"Counterintuitive" to open up schools while Covid-19 cases are rising, Miami-Dade superintendent says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said schools will not reopen at the end of August unless the county moves to phase two.
“We need a phase two to be able to reopen schools,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
“We are in phase one and should we transition to phase two, then we have a plan to bring students back to school five days a week while offering other options to parents as well,” he added.
Carvalho said that, despite the state order for schools to reopen, he was encouraged that federal officials said that districts facing limitations will be able to implement different strategies.
“Both federal and state guidelines basically dictate that any county, any community, in phase one is unable to open schools. That is the federal and state guideline at this point. I think it would be counterintuitive with positivity cases increasing, with restaurants just this week being shut down again, for us to pack up schools. It does not make sense,” Carvalho said.
The superintendent added that he thinks the state Department of Education will fight for federal resources that his schools require.
"I think it would be quite unfair for children in Miami-Dade, 73% of whom live at or below the poverty level, a huge number of them are still English-language learners, who have been in crisis to begin with, to be deprived of the necessary resources," Carvalho said.