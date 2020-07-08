Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Ohio are up, governor says

Ohio reported 948 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours -- a number that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says is “down a little bit” from where it’s been “but certainly is up significantly from where it was three weeks ago.”

That is above the 21-day average of 804 which continues to increase “as these numbers continue to go up,” he said at a news conference Tuesday.

The deaths are up over the average, with 43 reported in the last 24 hours, DeWine said

Hospitalizations are “significantly up” with a report of 134 in the last 24 hours “as well as the ICU admissions,” he said.

Hospital admissions are “creeping up,” he said, adding that is “obviously of some …concern.”

Some context: Ohio is one of at least 31 states that have showed an upward trend in average new daily cases, CNN reported.