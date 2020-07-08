World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 7:22 a.m. ET, July 8, 2020
1 min ago

Israel had the coronavirus under control. What happened?

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

For months, Israel appeared to be an international model of coronavirus success.

With early travel restrictions and sweeping closures, the Startup Nation had largely contained the spread of Covid-19, recording a mortality rate that was far better than many countries in the Western world. As coronavirus tore across the United States and Europe, Israel was comfortably moving towards reopening.

Lest there be any doubt about who led the country through these difficult times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu routinely held evening press conferences to remind everyone, warning about the newest challenges and taking credit for the latest victories.

On April 18, almost exactly two months after Israel discovered its first case of coronavirus, Netanyahu declared that the country had succeeded in its fight against coronavirus, setting an example for the world "in safeguarding life and blocking the outbreak of the pandemic." He predicted Israel would set an example in restarting the economy as well.

If only the story ended there.

Israel's first wave of coronavirus was a success story, but the second wave its health experts are cataloguing appears to be on track for a very different ending.

13 min ago

Hong Kong reports 24 new coronavirus cases following a surge in locally transmitted infections

From Isaac Yee and Vanesse Chan in Hong Kong 

Hong Kong reported 24 new coronavirus cases Wednesday including 19 locally transmitted infections and five imported cases, as officials warned of a possible “exponential growth of cases.”

The 19 locally transmitted infections were spread across clusters linked to elderly care homes and restaurants in the city, according to Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Center for Health Protection. She added that five of the new locally transmitted cases could not be traced.

Chuang warned that “there could be a sudden exponential growth of cases” and “it is possible there could be a major outbreak” following the latest increase. On Tuesday, health officials said that the rise in cases could be described as "the third wave" for Hong Kong.

Of the 19 new locally transmitted cases, four were taxi drivers, according to Chuang, who added that one of the clusters was at a restaurant that is popular with taxi drivers.

When asked whether the government would tighten social distancing measures, Chuang said: “I think it is time for us to tighten our social measures, but as to the extent, that depends on the higher government decisions.”

Authorities have yet to announce new social distancing measures in response to the latest surge in cases.

55 min ago

Texas and Arizona ER doctors say they are losing hope as hospitals reach capacity

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

As concerns over the capacity of hospitals resurface amid surging Covid-19 cases, two emergency room doctors in the United States say they worry about where the pandemic could take them next.

Dr. Mina Tran, an emergency room doctor in Texas, said 70 to 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus complaints.

In Arizona, which saw its lowest-ever number of available ICU beds Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told CNN's Don Lemon that so many patients are coming in, he is already having to make tough decisions over resources.

"I'm trying not to be an alarmist. I'm an emergency physician -- we're prepped for this. Dr. Tran and I both trained very hard for this. But we can't just build beds overnight. We can't just hire staff overnight. And like I said, our numbers are only increasing," he said. "It's only going to get worse and that's the scary part."

With a rise in hospitalization rates across the US, doctors like Akhter are reporting waiting lists for ICU beds and having to decide who will be admitted for treatment and who will not. 

Surges in hospitalization and infection rates have followed larger crowds gathering in newly reopened public spaces. Every state has launched its plan to reopen, and 35 are currently seeing more new cases reported compared to last week. 

Tran applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to close down bars once again but said she does think the state was too quick to open back up.

While many states have paused or rolled back reopening in light of a resurgence of cases, Akhter said seeing individuals continue to disregard safe practices as his emergency room treats coronavirus patients makes him feel like he is "losing hope."

1 hr 14 min ago

Austria imposes restrictions on travelers from Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania

From CNN’s Nadine Schmidt

Austria has introduced restrictions for people arriving from Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania because of a deterioration in the containment of the coronavirus pandemic in these countries, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday. 

Anyone arriving in Austria from those three countries will have to present a negative Covid-19 test or be forced to quarantine for 14 days. Kurz said the measures were being implemented after spikes in the number of Austrian cases were traced back to travelers from those nations. 

“Anyone who is not adhering to the 14-day quarantine and who tested positive upon returning from these countries is committing a criminal offense,” Kurz said.

Health checks will also be reintroduced at the Hungarian and Serbian borders. To that end, 1,800 police officers will be deployed and all buses will be checked. "Please do not travel to these countries," Kurz said. 

Last week, Austria announced travel warnings for the whole of the Western Balkans. At least 170 recent cases of coronavirus infection in Austria were linked to people returning from these regions. 

Travelers from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey are also subject to restrictions in Austria.

1 hr 42 min ago

Covid-19 hospitalizations and ventilator use rise sharply in Florida's Miami-Dade County

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt

Florida's Miami-Dade County has seen a staggering 87% increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized in the past 13 days.

There has also been a 91% increase in the number of ICU beds being used over that same period and an increase of 108% in the use of ventilators, according to the latest data released by Miami-Dade County government.

The number of patients in ICU beds has climbed from 180 on June 25 to 343 as of July 7, according to the data. There were 1,656 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of July 7, with 175 on ventilators, up from 885 patients in hospital on June 25, when there were 84 on ventilators.

Despite repeated requests, the State of Florida does not release the number of current Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the state. The state only releases the number of available hospital beds, which is currently 12,151 (21%). 

The state reports there are currently 962 ICU beds available in Florida, which is 16% of the total. 

The 14-day average positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is 23%, according to data released by county government. The positivity rate on July 7 was 27%.

2 hr ago

Israeli Defense Minister enters self-quarantine after suspected coronavirus exposure

From CNN's Oren Liebermann in Jerusalem

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said he will enter self-quarantine after coming into suspected contact Sunday evening with a woman who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gantz, who also serves as Alternate Prime Minister, said the decision to isolate was his own initiative and that he would undergo a coronavirus test and an epidemiological survey.

According to a statement from his office, Gantz “feels good” and will manage the affairs of his office from self-isolation.

It’s not the first time Israel’s top officials have entered self-quarantine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went into isolation on at least two separate occasions, once in late March and once in early April. Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus.

In addition, former Health Minister Yaakov Litzman tested positive for coronavirus and went into isolation in early April. He has since recovered.

2 hr 17 min ago

Passengers on flight from virus hotspot Melbourne to Sydney allowed to disembark without health screening

From CNN's Sophie Jeong in Seoul, Angus Watson in Albury and Anna Kam in Hong Kong

Passengers from a flight from Melbourne to Sydney were allowed to disembark without undergoing health screening before the interstate lockdown came into effect on Tuesday midnight.  

"There was an issue at the airport where passengers were disembarked when the health screening team were screening another airline," New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant said in a press conference on Wednesday. 

Chant said that the airport had now put in protocols to ensure that nobody can leave without health screening being carried out first. 

Contact tracing is underway to find the people involved. "We are in the process of tracing them up. If anyone has traveled in breach of any orders, we will report them to police and take the appropriate action depending on whether anyone is symptomatic to ensure the community is protected," Chant told reporters in Sydney. 

Jetstar airline released a statement on Wednesday about the JQ520 flight from Melbourne to Sydney saying that: "Together with Sydney Airport, we have refined our disembarkation procedures to prevent this situation from occurring again."

The airline has provided the aircraft manifest to New South Wales health officials, to assist with contact tracing. 

2 hr 41 min ago

US reports more than 60,000 cases on Tuesday -- its highest single day count

From CNN's Joe Sutton

The United States reported 60,021 new coronavirus cases and 1,195 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It's the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the US since the pandemic began.

The US is close to 3 million infections. In total, there are 2,996,098 reported coronavirus cases in the country and 131,480 people have died.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN’s map is tracking the US cases:

2 hr 51 min ago

Coronavirus positivity rate: What the term means

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop

From social distancing and self-quarantine to a new take on sheltering in place, our coronavirus vocabulary expands almost daily. 

Lately, a lot of health and elected officials have been using one term an awful lot: positivity rate. 

What it means: That's the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. So, as more and more people are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate -- how many of those tested are actually infected.

Here's an example: Miami-Dade County in Florida, where the number of cases is skyrocketing, on Sunday reported a 26% positivity rate. So, for every 100 people tested, 26% of them tested positive for coronavirus.

A lot of officials point to a rising positivity rate to counter arguments that the increase in case numbers is simply the result of more people being tested.

Read the full story:

