Republican Party of Texas State Chairman James Dickey said the party has no plans to cancel the GOP in-person convention scheduled July 16 in Houston.

He made the announcement in a live video.

The state Republican Executive committee voted to proceed with an in-person convention, according to Dickey. The convention attendees will be required to wear masks when it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Some background: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday he was sending a letter to the executive director of the Republican Party of Texas to "strongly encourage" the GOP to cancel its in-person convention.

Turner said hosting the convention in Houston at this time was a "bad idea."

Houston Health Department Dr. David E. Persse on Monday also called on the Republican party in Texas to reconsider their position.

