Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:18 PM ET, Tue July 7, 2020
13 min ago

Texas Republicans have no plans to cancel in-person convention in Houston 

From CNN's Raja Razek

Republican Party of Texas State Chairman James Dickey said the party has no plans to cancel the GOP in-person convention scheduled July 16 in Houston. 

He made the announcement in a live video.

The state Republican Executive committee voted to proceed with an in-person convention, according to Dickey. The convention attendees will be required to wear masks when it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing. 

Some background: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday he was sending a letter to the executive director of the Republican Party of Texas to "strongly encourage" the GOP to cancel its in-person convention.

Turner said hosting the convention in Houston at this time was a "bad idea." 

Houston Health Department Dr. David E. Persse on Monday also called on the Republican party in Texas to reconsider their position.  

Hear more:

24 min ago

Columbia University will welcome back 60% of undergraduate students in the fall

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Columbia University will welcome back 60% of undergraduates in Columbia College and the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, University President Lee Bollinger announced in an email.

Most classes will still be taught remotely or in a hybrid form, and faculty are being given a choice whether they want to teach in person, online or a combination of the two.

The school will adopt a three term calendar, with a fall term beginning on September 8, as scheduled and going all remote after Thanksgiving, a spring term beginning in early January and a summer term from May 3 to June 18.

Similar to several other Ivy League schools, different classes will be on campus at different times, with first and second years invited for the fall term, third and fourth years invited for the spring term.

Additional safety measures include requiring face masks at all times unless in a private room with a door closed and requiring a test for every individual returning to campus, along with a daily symptom self-check.

22 min ago

More than 45,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Brazil

From Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

A lab technician holds coronavirus test samples at Hermes Pardini Lab on July 7 in Vespasiano, Brazil.
A lab technician holds coronavirus test samples at Hermes Pardini Lab on July 7 in Vespasiano, Brazil. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazil recorded 45,305 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday after its own president also tested positive for the virus, according to Brazil's health ministry.

The country now has a total of 1,668,589 coronavirus cases.

The ministry also recorded 1,254 new deaths from the virus, more than doubling the previous daily increase. Brazil's death toll stands at 66,741. 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro himself announced his diagnosis, speaking on Brazilian TV channels Tuesday.

"Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," he said, referring to the Covid-19 test he took Monday.

Bolsonaro downplayed the virus as a "little flu" for months. He has often appeared in public and at rallies without a face mask, even hugging supporters.

Brazil is second only to the United States in numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Watch:

55 min ago

Bars ordered to close again in Shelby County, Tennessee

From CNN’s Laurie Ure

The Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee ordered bars to close again, citing an uptick in Covid-19 cases. The county includes Memphis, one of the state's largest cities. 

The order goes into effect Wednesday night at midnight. 

"Our numbers have trended upward since Memorial Day, and that has continued," said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County's Health Department director, at a news conference Tuesday announcing the new directive. 

Restaurants for now can remain open until 10 p.m., but she said the department is looking to reduce capacity there, as well as at gyms. 

Shelby County saw more than 12,000 new Covid 19 cases on Monday, 146 more than the day before, according to Haushalter. 

"As of this morning, we have our highest number of people hospitalized with Covid," she said, warning the county is "moving toward a surge."

A team including members from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Emergency Management Agency spent three days in the area last week, one of 10 regions selected by federal officials for intervention toward slowing Covid-19 growth. Haushalter said the team sent a report to her Tuesday morning, and the new restrictions are based in part on the recommendations from that report.

1 hr 4 min ago

Texas Education Agency says parents have option to choose remote learning for their children

From CNN's Raja Razek

The Texas Education Agency said in a statement parents have the option to choose remote learning for their children.

"The Texas Education Agency today announced comprehensive guidelines for students to return to school, prioritizing their health and safety while ensuring that students receive quality instruction, whether they choose to learn in a safe on-campus environment or remotely," the statement said. "The guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis." 

On-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in school, according to the statement.

The agency will also have the option to choose remote learning," initially, or at any point as the year progresses."

Masks will be required while in school buildings and there will be some mandated health procedures for every school in the state, according to the statement.

51 min ago

Germany expresses support for WHO as US declares plans to leave

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

A top diplomat from Germany expressed support for the World Health Organization Tuesday, calling for global solidarity as the US announced plans to withdraw from the organization.

“This virus doesn't stop at any borders. It doesn't stop at any sort of form of government. It doesn't care about ideologies,” Ricklef Beutin, Germany’s Deputy Chief of Mission, said at an Atlantic Council roundtable on Covid-19.

“We can only tackle it and overcome it together. This means solidarity between countries and solidarity, frankly, in our societies.” 

Beutin added that Germany supports WHO.

“While criticism is welcome – It's not only allowed, it is welcome. It may be justified – we feel that it is not a good idea to hamper the organization, while in the full thrust and brunt of this pandemic,” Beutin said.

1 hr 20 min ago

Coronavirus positivity rate jumps by more than 2% in Los Angeles

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

Cars line up for coronavirus testing on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Cars line up for coronavirus testing on July 7 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP

The coronavirus positivity rate in Los Angeles has jumped more than 2% to 11.6%, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

On Monday, the county reported the rate, which is a seven-day rolling average, as 9.5%. More than 1.2 million tests have been conducted in the county to date.

Los Angeles reported 4,015 confirmed cases, about 2,000 of which are attributed to three-day backlog from one lab. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to at least 120,539.

Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized in Los Angeles County, with 27% of those in intensive care units, according to a statement from the department.

More than 3,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the county, and about 93% of those have had underlying health conditions.

1 hr 40 min ago

Long Island to enter phase 4 reopening tomorrow, governor says

From CNN's Rob Frehse

Long Island has been cleared by global public health experts to enter phase four reopening, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

As long as guidelines are followed, higher education institutions can reopen for in-person activities, as well as low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment businesses. Professional sports competitions with no fans can also take place.

Cuomo cited the resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country, noting New York has maintained low hospitalizations and low numbers of positive case because people are being vigilant.

“However, this pandemic is far from over, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing the basic behaviors—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing—that have made an enormous difference in the state's ability to fight the virus,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“Local governments likewise have vital roles to play in enforcing state guidelines so we can keep COVID-19 at bay and continue pursuing the state's incremental, data-driven reopening," the statement added.

1 hr 41 min ago

New York City Board of Health votes unanimously to reopen child care facilities

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

The New York City Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind its April orders closing regulated child care facilities, paving the way for facilities to reopen on July 13.

The Department of Health ordered all child care providers to close on April 6 except those necessary to allow essential work to continue.

In considering the move to reopen child care, Commissioner of Health Dr. Oxiris Barbot noted that though there had been isolated cases of Covid-19 among staff providing health care to the children of essential workers, there have to date been no outbreaks related to ongoing child care.

Staff at the facilities will be required to wear masks, and any children over the age of five will be encouraged to do so. Children must be cared for in groups of 15 or less, and children and staff cannot rotate between groups.

Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was “crucial” to reopen child care facilities.