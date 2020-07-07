The US military announced Monday it is sending about 50 medical and support personnel to the San Antonio area of Texas, a sign of rising concern that medical systems may be overwhelmed by the rise in coronavirus cases.

The extra personnel will "provide medical assistance by embedding in medical care facilities in the San Antonio, Texas area. The medical personnel include emergency room and critical care nurses, respiratory specialists and support personnel," the Northern Command said in a statement.

Earlier in the pandemic, the military had dispatched hundreds of medical personnel to assist in hospitals elsewhere, primarily in the New York City area.

Texas reported 5,318 new cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 200,557 cases and 2,655 deaths.