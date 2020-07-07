The California State Assembly has adjourned until further notice after several lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus, a state assembly staff member told CNN on Monday.

The historic Capitol building temporarily closed its doors to allow for deep cleaning, state speaker Anthony Rendon said in an internal email obtained by CNN. There is currently no date set for assembly members to return.

"I have instructed my staff to develop a schedule for hearings and other Assembly business that will allow us to conduct our work but minimize the days in the Capitol building," Rendon said in the email. "While I do not know yet when we will return, I will alert you once we have a revised schedule."

Democratic assembly member Autumn Burke was one of several lawmakers who tested positive, said a spokesperson.

"On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a 'mask to mask' exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th," Burke said in a statement. "I was tested on the morning of July 4th and received my results in the evening that I had tested positive for the coronavirus."

Nearly all employees in the building have been instructed to work from home for the foreseeable future, said Burke's chief of staff, Tish Rylander.

"Everything is unfolding very quickly and thankfully none of her staff have been affected, but many others have," Rylander said.

California now has at least 271,013 cases and 6,440 deaths, the second highest figures nationwide after New York state, according to Johns Hopkins University.