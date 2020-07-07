Tucson mayor says Arizona coronavirus patients may have to be sent to other states for ICU care

Tucson, Arizona, Mayor Regina Romero said that she’s very concerned about the lack of intensive care unit beds and the disorganized effort for testing and contract tracing as cases soar in the state.

Romero said that ICU bed capacity is at its limit. Pima County only has five to 10 ICU beds available some days, she said.

“Any day, we’re going to have to be sending patients to other states because of our lack of capacity,” she said.

Romero said test results are taking too long and there’s a disjointed process for contact tracing.

“What’s happening in Arizona is a microcosm of…the direction that President Trump has led us in,” Romero said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan. “There is no coordinated effort for testing in this country, much less here in Arizona.”

“We need help. We’re in crisis,” she added.

Romero has implemented a mask mandate in her city, but she wants Gov. Doug Ducey to put a statewide mandatory mask order in place.

“We need the governor and the federal government to come and help organize our efforts so that we can take this under control,” she said.