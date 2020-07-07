Tucson mayor says Arizona coronavirus patients may have to be sent to other states for ICU care
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Tucson, Arizona, Mayor Regina Romero said that she’s very concerned about the lack of intensive care unit beds and the disorganized effort for testing and contract tracing as cases soar in the state.
Romero said that ICU bed capacity is at its limit. Pima County only has five to 10 ICU beds available some days, she said.
“Any day, we’re going to have to be sending patients to other states because of our lack of capacity,” she said.
Romero said test results are taking too long and there’s a disjointed process for contact tracing.
“What’s happening in Arizona is a microcosm of…the direction that President Trump has led us in,” Romero said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan. “There is no coordinated effort for testing in this country, much less here in Arizona.” “We need help. We’re in crisis,” she added.
Romero has implemented a mask mandate in her city, but she wants Gov. Doug Ducey to put a statewide mandatory mask order in place.
“We need the governor and the federal government to come and help organize our efforts so that we can take this under control,” she said.
4 hr 7 min ago
Florida reports more than 7,300 new coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt
At least 7,347 new coronavirus cases were reported in Florida in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to at least 213,794.
4 hr 5 min ago
Arizona reports record 117 Covid-19 deaths today
From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin
Arizona is reporting 117 deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, state data shows.
The state has been setting record high daily death counts about once a week.
The previous record highs were 79 daily deaths on June 24 and then 88 deaths on July 1.
Arizona is also reporting the lowest-ever number of beds available in intensive care units today.
According to state data, there are only 167 ICU beds, or 10% of overall capacity, left in Arizona.
Of the 1,481 ICU beds being used, 869 are taken by Covid-19 patients, data shows.
"Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me,” Bolsonaro said, referring to the Covid-19 tests he took Monday.
Brazil’s Ministry of Communications said in a statement that the president maintains a good state of health and is, at that moment, at the Palácio da Alvorada.
Some background: Bolsonaro had a Covid-19 test and a lung scan at a Brasilia hospital Monday evening. He told his supporters gathered outside the Presidential Palace in Brasilia after returning from the hospital, that he had undergone tests and had gotten a lung screening which came back “clean.”
As he awaited the results of his latest Covid-19 test, Bolsonaro was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, Bolsonaro said in a phone call with CNN affiliate CNN Brasil.
CNN Brasil also reported Monday that the president said he was showing symptoms consistent with Covid-19, including a 38 degree Celsius fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit). Bolsonaro's office told CNN Brasil Tuesday that his temperature was normal.
Bolsonaro has derided coronavirus as just a "little flu," and previously appeared in public and at rallies without a mask, even hugging supporters.
He has encouraged the country to reopen, even as the number of cases rises, and has criticized local governments' efforts to stamp out the virus through social distancing measures, such as quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.
Brazil's latest Covid-19 figures: Brazil is second only to the US in numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 people have died of the virus in Brazil, according to figures released by the country's health ministry on Monday, and 1,623,284 cases have been confirmed so far.
With reporting from Sara John, Marcia Reverdosa and Taylor Barnes
This post has been updated to show that Bolsonaro spoke to CNN Brasil about being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited Covid-19 results.
4 hr 30 min ago
University System of Georgia will now require masks on campus
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
Starting July 15, the University System of Georgia will now require students, faculty and visitors to wear face coverings when inside campus buildings and/or when social distancing is not possible at all of its colleges and universities, USG announced on its website.
The move — a reversal in policy — comes after hundreds of faculty members at Georgia Tech sent a letter to the university system saying that the now-previous policy of not mandating masks was irresponsible and posed a danger to the health of the faculty and the community.
4 hr 58 min ago
Louisville men's basketball pauses activities due to positive coronavirus tests
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
The University of Louisville men's basketball has temporarily suspended all basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members tested positive for the coronavirus, Kenny Klein, senior associate athletic director, said in a statement Tuesday.
"All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted," the statement said. "We look forward to a resumption of men's basketball activities in the near future."
The announcement did not specify if players or staff tested positive for the virus.
4 hr 10 min ago
At least 84 offenders and 9 employees have died from Covid-19 in Texas prisons
From CNN's Kay Jones
There have been 84 offender and nine employee deaths across the prison system in Texas due to Covid-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).
TDCJ announced on Monday that corrections officer V. Kenneth Harbin, who had more than 30 years of service with the agency, died on July 4, becoming the ninth employee to die in connection with the virus.
In the latest information released on July 1 by TDCJ, 8,811 offenders and 1,556 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 84 offenders have died and another 28 deaths are under investigation.
The TDCJ says they have tested 117,765 offenders and 35,662 employees for the virus systemwide.
The intake of offenders from county jails resumed on July 1 on a limited basis. TDJC says they are coordinating with each county on the Covid-19 screening process to ensure each inmate is suitable for intake.
Once the inmate has arrived, he or she will be medically screened and then quarantined separately for 14 days. The person will then be transferred to a Covid-free housing area in the general population, according to a release by TDCJ.
Approximately 250 offenders will be brought in each week and TDCJ says it will continue to monitor data to make decisions about expansion.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice manages more than 146,000 offenders in state prisons, jails and private correctional facilities and has more than 36,000 employees.
5 hr 25 min ago
Brown University to reconfigure academic calendar from two semesters to three this school year
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
Brown University will reconfigure its academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year and offer three terms —fall, spring and summer —allowing for all undergraduate students to be on campus for two of the three terms, reducing the overall number of students on campus at once.
The fall session will begin in September and move to all remote after Thanksgiving.
The spring session will be on campus January through April and then will move to remote for final exams, and the summer term will begin in May and be on campus May through August.
First-years will be welcomed to campus for the spring and summer terms, juniors and seniors will be on campus for the fall and spring terms, and the sophomore class will be split between the three.
5 hr 29 min ago
New York City to vote on opening 3,000 childcare centers later this month, mayor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was “crucial” to bring back childcare and announced the NYC Board of Health will be voting on allowing 3,000 childcare centers to reopen on July 13 later today.
These will be subject to strict state requirements, with no more than 15 children per room, social distancing, face coverings for staff and children, daily health screenings, frequent cleanings and disinfections, limited sharing of items, he said.
He said that only 125 childcare programs have been open since April for the children of essential workers.
De Blasio said he is hopeful this measure can move forward and will update on its progress later Tuesday.