Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

US stocks rallied higher at Monday’s opening bell, following global stocks.
Asian markets had a particularly impressive session, with the Shanghai Composite recording its best day in five years. This positive market sentiment spilled over into the European and US trading sessions and gave investors a new reason to ignore rising Covid-19 infections across America.
Here's how the market opened:
The Dow opened 1.4%, or 365 points, higher.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3%. The index is on track for its longest winning streak since December – five days.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5%. The Nasdaq ended last week at a record high and could eke out another record today.
13 min ago
Officials in states with surging Covid-19 cases now say they reopened too soon
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
This week marks about two months since many states kicked off their reopening plans — which now officials across the country say came too quickly.
In Florida, officials shut multiple beaches throughout the state hoping to avoid Fourth of July crowds. The state reported 9,999 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing Florida's total to more than 200,000 infections.
"There's no doubt ... that when we reopened, people started socializing as if the virus didn't exist," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told ABC This Week.
In Texas, which reported its second highest day of new cases over the weekend, a local leader said the state opened "too early, too much," driving Houston hospitals to surge capacity in recent days.
"Wishful thinking is neither good economic policy, nor good public health policy," Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "If we had stayed shut down for longer and opened more slowly, we would probably be in a more sustainable place in our economy."
The announcement came days after the governor himself — who pushed for one of the most aggressive reopening plans in the country — shut bars back down.
"If I could go back and redo anything it probably would have been the opening of bars, now seeing in the aftermath how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has told CNN affiliate KVIA.
In Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told ABC's "This Week" that her state "opened way too early," attributing much of the "explosion" in cases to people between the ages of 20 and 44.
Here's a look at how new Covid-19 cases have progressed in these three states:
34 min ago
White House doubles down on Trump's false claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless"
Meadows made his first television appearance in his new role on Fox News and gaggled with reporters today.
“I’m not sure which public health experts that you’re talking about. I probably get to review more numbers, and when you look at the facts, when you look at, really, what we’re dealing with, a lot of these cases are asymptomatic. Additionally, when we look at a population of over 325 million people and what we’re looking at, those statistics would indicate about 102%. When that 99% came, it came from actual numbers. And you can look at numbers a number of different ways,” he told reporters at the White House.
Remember: Data from Johns Hopkins University suggests a coronavirus fatality rate of 4.6%, not to mention effects on many Americans who are getting very sick but not dying.
Meadows continued, “Probably the biggest thing that I’m looking at is how do we track and how do we make sure that those are protected. And if you look at the vast majority of those 65 years of age and younger, if they don’t have a comorbidity, we’re looking at this as not only not as dangerous as a number of other things that potentially cause a loss of life, and that’s the real key – it’s when you start to take out some of the deaths we’ve had in nursing homes. It’s not to downplay the deaths that we’ve had, but it’s really, to look statistically, to know that whatever risks you may have or I may have or my children or my grandchildren may have, let’s look at that appropriately, and I think that that’s what he was trying to do.”
He later suggested Trump did not intend to downplay people getting sick as a result of the virus.
“I don’t think it was the President’s intent to downplay that as much as saying let’s look at the risk and let’s look at this in an appropriate way based on facts and figures,” he said.
38 min ago
TSA screened 2.7 million people over US holiday weekend
From CNN's Gregory Wallace
Airline travel over the Fourth of July holiday weekend surged to new pandemic-era highs.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 700,000 people on each of three days this weekend – the first time above 700,000 since mid-March.
The nearly 2.7 million people screened over the four-day period from Thursday through Sunday were about 28% of the 9.4 million people seen during the equivalent weekend last year.
The agency has also reported more than 960 cases of coronavirus among its workforce, including six deaths.
The weekend was the first since April when American Airlines began selling flights up to full capacity.
United Airlines has also been selling flights up to capacity. Both airlines say they are warning passengers that flights could be full and will allow passengers to re-book without a fee to a less-full flight.
American said Saturday its three busiest days since the pandemic hit were the first three days of July.
While airlines note travel volumes are still far below sustainable levels, they have been preparing for growth from the lows hit in mid-April.
Data from Airlines for America, representing major U.S. carriers, shows airlines have removed 800 planes put into storage during the pandemic as of Sunday. Thirty nine percent of the US fleet is grounded right now, according to the group.
US airlines are operating only 46% of their usual capacity, according to the group.
40 min ago
White House coronavirus task force will meet this afternoon
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Betsy Klein
The White House coronavirus task force will meet at 4:00 p.m. ET today, according to the vice president's public schedule. The event is closed to press.
CNN reported earlier today that the task force did not meet this weekend despite growing cases in the country.
Though the task force has started meeting more regularly in recent weeks after a period with few meetings, it has not resumed meeting on the weekends like it did in the early months of the outbreak.
Task force officials were invited to the Fourth of July event on the South Lawn where there was little social distancing and few people wore masks, one person said. While several attended the festivities, others declined that invite.
50 min ago
It's Monday morning on the US East Coast. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's what you need to know about the virus this Monday:
How coronavirus spreads: A group of international experts are now warning that the coronavirus can float and be transmitted via air droplets — but some agencies have been reluctant to acknowledge the airborne nature of the virus.
Florida fails to trace: While Florida emerges as the nation's top hotspot, a CNN investigation found health authorities often failed to perform contact tracing, which has long been considered a key tool in containing coronavirus outbreaks. CNN spoke with 27 Floridians — or their family members — who tested positive for the virus and only five said they received a call from health authorities asking for their contacts.
Where cases are rising: At least 32 states reporting a rise in cases compared to the previous week. Only four states — Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts and New Hampshire — are seeing a decline in cases. Here's a look at where cases are increasing across this US:
23 min ago
New York City enters phase 3 today without indoor dining
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York City enters phase three of its Covid-19 reopening today. In a news release yesterday, the governor reiterated that indoor dining will not be a part of this reopening.
“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis," Cuomo said in the news release. "Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to phase three tomorrow.”
The governor urged everyone in the state to wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and "continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus."
"I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY's reopening safe and successful," Cuomo said in the statement.
Phase three of reopening allows sports and recreation to resume, including city basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball, dog runs, handball and bocce, according to the city's mayor.
Latest state numbers: New York added 533 cases Saturday, with .84 percent positivity rate. The state reported 8 deaths.
1 min ago
International flights will resume in Kenya next month as part of phased reopening
From CNN's Bethlehem Feleke
Kenya will begin a phased reopening of the country by lifting a travel ban in and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa starting tomorrow, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a televised address Monday.
Domestic air travel will resume starting on July 15, while international travel in and out of Kenya is set to resume Aug. 1.
Places of worship will be allowed to re-open with a strict maximum capacity of 100 congregants for ceremonies of up to one hour.
The daily national dusk-to-dawn curfew has been extended for another 30 days, until Aug. 5, Kenyatta said.
The latest numbers: On Saturday, Kenya registered its highest single-day caseload with 389 new cases reported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.
Despite an increase of reported infections in recent days, Kenyatta assured "we have reached a reasonable level of preparedness across the country to allow us to re-open."
So far, Kenya has 7,886 confirmed cases and 160 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
"Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, it shall be clawed back," Kenyatta said about the phased re-opening.
37 min ago
Covid-19 antibody drug moves into phase 3 trials, 2,000 US patients expected to enroll
From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas
Late stage clinical trials of REGN-COV2, a combination antibody treatment for Covid-19 from Regeneron, have begun, according to a news release from the company today.
The phase three trials will be evaluating the ability of the drug to prevent infection among uninfected people who have had close contact to an infected person, such as a patient’s housemate.
The prevention trial is happening at around 100 sites and is expected to include 2,000 US patients.
The drug has also moved into the phase two/three portion of two trials testing its ability to treat hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19. These trials will involve 1,850 hospitalized patients and 1,050 non-hospitalized patients, and they are expected to be conducted at 150 sites in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Chile.
The trials are being jointly run with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
"We are running simultaneous adaptive trials in order to move as quickly as possible to provide a potential solution to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections, even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic," Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, said. "We are pleased to collaborate with NIAID to study REGN-COV2 in our quest to further prevent the spread of the virus with an anti-viral antibody cocktail that could be available much sooner than a vaccine."