Police speak to a man outside the North Melbourne Public housing flats on July 5, in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has called for a pause in easing Covid-19 restrictions and territories until clear evidence shows the outbreaks in Melbourne are under control.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne, Australia, in recent days, leading to new lockdowns across the city, including over 3,000 people in public housing.

AMA President Tony Bartone said the new outbreaks are a stark reminder the fight against coronavirus is far from over, according to a press release from AMA.

“These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their Covid-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities,” Bartone said.

Bartone said the outbreaks were “directly linked to failures to follow established and successful public health guidelines” and that Australia should play it safe before “rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties.”

Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply across the state of Victoria for nearly three weeks.