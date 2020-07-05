Vials of the drug Remdesivir are seen during a press conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf on April 8 in Hamburg, Germany. Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The US currently has enough remdesivir if the epidemic does not get any worse, according to former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Remdesivir, an antiviral that is the only drug that has US Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization for use in treating coronavirus infections, is one of only a handful of treatment options that will be available before the end of the year, Gottlieb said on Sunday on CBS.

For the supply to last, the drug should be reserved for very sick or hospitalized Covid-19 patients, according to Gottlieb.

“But if the epidemic worsens and we want to extend use of the drug to patients who aren't as ill but have preexisting conditions that predict that they may become very sick, we don't have enough drug for that. and that's what we would have wanted. we would have had to set the groundwork for that months ago, and we didn't do that,” he said.

More data: According to a study published in May by the New England Journal of Medicine, data showed remdesivir shortened the course of illness from an average of 15 days to about 11 days.

The maker of the drug, Gilead, later announced in a press release that remdesivir could also be helpful in treating moderate Covid-19 pneumonia.