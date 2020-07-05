An overnight camp with locations in north Georgia has closed after campers and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
YMCA Camp High Harbour said that they learned a counselor had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 24.
Camp High Harbor closed and the counselor was immediately sent home, according to a statement by Lauren Koontz, CEO and president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
“It should be noted that the counselor did pass the mandated safety protocols and did not exhibit any symptoms upon arrival. In fact, all counselors and campers attending passed all mandatory screenings,” Koontz said in a statement.
Parents were notified immediately, according to Koontz, and were given options to pick up their children between Thursday and Saturday.
“We have since learned of additional positive Covid-19 test results of campers and staff, but cannot confirm a number,” Koontz said.
Around the region: At least 30 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified from camps at Lake Burton and Lake Allatoona, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“This number can change as results are reported, or if an individual who tested negative, later develops symptoms,” officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
CNN has reached out to the Georgia Department of Health to confirm cases of the virus at the camp.
“In preparing for camp, we collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Camp Association and followed the safety guidelines of the Executive Order from the state of Georgia,” Koontz said.