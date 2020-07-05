World
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott, Jenni Marsh, Laura Smith-Spark and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:34 p.m. ET, July 5, 2020
1 min ago

At least 129,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

There are at least 2,852,807 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 129,718 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

So far on Sunday, Johns Hopkins University reported 13,371 new cases and 42 new deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

15 min ago

US has enough remdesivir if the epidemic does not get worse, former FDA Commissioner says 

From CNN's Wes Bruer

Vials of the drug Remdesivir are seen during a press conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf on April 8 in Hamburg, Germany.
Vials of the drug Remdesivir are seen during a press conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf on April 8 in Hamburg, Germany. Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The US currently has enough remdesivir if the epidemic does not get any worse, according to former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. 

Remdesivir, an antiviral that is the only drug that has US Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization for use in treating coronavirus infections, is one of only a handful of treatment options that will be available before the end of the year, Gottlieb said on Sunday on CBS.

For the supply to last, the drug should be reserved for very sick or hospitalized Covid-19 patients, according to Gottlieb.

“But if the epidemic worsens and we want to extend use of the drug to patients who aren't as ill but have preexisting conditions that predict that they may become very sick, we don't have enough drug for that. and that's what we would have wanted. we would have had to set the groundwork for that months ago, and we didn't do that,” he said. 

More data: According to a study published in May by the New England Journal of Medicine, data showed remdesivir shortened the course of illness from an average of 15 days to about 11 days.

The maker of the drug, Gilead, later announced in a press release that remdesivir could also be helpful in treating moderate Covid-19 pneumonia. 

31 min ago

Texas distributes antiviral drug remdesivir to more than 150 hospitals across the state

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott distributed over 400 cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to 157 hospitals across Texas as part of the state’s sixth remdesivir shipment received from US Health and Human Services (HHS), according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The Texas Department of State Health Services deployed more than 600 medical staff and 16 ventilators to hospitals in the lower Rio Grande Valley region to distribute 448 cases of remdesivir on Saturday.

Texas hospitals have received 1,425 cases of remdesivir from the HHS thus far. 

More context: Covid-19 cases have been surging in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 8,258 new cases of Covid-19 in Texas on Saturday — the state's second-highest number of new cases reported in a single day.

32 min ago

Overnight camp in Georgia closes after more campers and staff contract Covid-19

From CNN’s Lori Daniel and Chuck Johnston

An overnight camp with locations in north Georgia has closed after campers and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

YMCA Camp High Harbour said that they learned a counselor had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 24.

Camp High Harbor closed and the counselor was immediately sent home, according to a statement by Lauren Koontz, CEO and president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

“It should be noted that the counselor did pass the mandated safety protocols and did not exhibit any symptoms upon arrival. In fact, all counselors and campers attending passed all mandatory screenings,” Koontz said in a statement.

Parents were notified immediately, according to Koontz, and were given options to pick up their children between Thursday and Saturday.

“We have since learned of additional positive Covid-19 test results of campers and staff, but cannot confirm a number,” Koontz said.

Around the region: At least 30 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified from camps at Lake Burton and Lake Allatoona, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“This number can change as results are reported, or if an individual who tested negative, later develops symptoms,” officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

CNN has reached out to the Georgia Department of Health to confirm cases of the virus at the camp.

“In preparing for camp, we collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Camp Association and followed the safety guidelines of the Executive Order from the state of Georgia,” Koontz said.

 

1 hr 22 min ago

2 Chicago White Sox players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that two players tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are asymptomatic and have been placed in quarantine. 

The MLB resumed activity last week — games are scheduled to start on July 23 or 24.

"Both individuals who tested positive are asymptomatic, have been isolated in Chicago, and currently are being monitored by White Sox medical staff. Contact tracing for both was conducted. Both individuals will receive follow-up testing in the coming days. They will return to activities once they have recorded consecutive negative tests and passed appropriate Covid-19 protocols," the White Sox said in a statement.

"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team added.

 

1 hr 19 min ago

Japan coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

An employee conducts a temperature check on a customer at the entrance of the Shibuya Hikarie building on May 26 in Tokyo, Japan.
An employee conducts a temperature check on a customer at the entrance of the Shibuya Hikarie building on May 26 in Tokyo, Japan. Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

Japan recorded 277 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the Health Ministry said today, bringing the country's total number of cases to 20,234 (19,522 on land and 712 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship).

The number of infections has been climbing steadily over the past week, Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Sunday.  

The ministry also said the total death toll for the country currently stands at 990 (977 on land and 13 on the cruise ship.)

Nishimura said that the resumption of a state of emergency is not necessary at this stage, describing the new cases as “light or asymptomatic” and not a burden to Japan’s healthcare system.

2 hr 9 min ago

Miami mayor says reopening bars and restaurants contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told ABC that the reopening of bars and restaurants in the city contributed to the spike in coronavirus cases.

“There's no doubt that the fact that when we reopened, people started socializing as if the — the virus didn't — didn't exist,” Suarez said.

Suarez compared the city’s enforcement policy on mandated face coverings to the need of wearing seatbelts.

“You know, if you get in a car accident, you know, there's a good chance that you'll walk away if you're wearing a seatbelt. The same thing with a mask. If people are wearing the masks in public, there's a very good chance that we're going to be able to slow down or stop the spread,” Suarez said.

The first violation for not wearing a mask is registered as a warning, the second violation is a $50 fine, then $150, and finally a $500 fine, Suarez explained.

2 hr 15 min ago

Austin mayor is unhappy over Trump's claim that coronavirus will "disappear"

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler speaks with CNN’s Dana Bash on July 5.
Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler speaks with CNN’s Dana Bash on July 5. CNN

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler told CNN it makes him "angry" to hear the President claim the coronavirus will “just disappear.” 

Adler, who is a Democrat, said that not having a clear message from the White House on wearing masks means there are more people who will not wear masks or social distance.

“It's the messaging. It's not that it has to be there so we can enforce it by giving people fines. It's the message that the singular voice from leadership from both parties saying to our community, this is important, you have to do it, it works,” the mayor said.

Adler added he was grateful that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mandate on face coverings last week, but said he wished it had been earlier.

When asked if he wanted Abbott to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, Adler responded that he wants the governor to give mayors the power to issue stay-at-home orders locally. 

As coronavirus cases rise in Texas, Adler said that they may have to take “more drastic action” to reduce the numbers. He warned that if the upward trajectory of cases does not change for his city, then hospitals could be overrun within two weeks and intensive care units could be overrun within 10 days.

2 hr 20 min ago

Florida reports 9,999 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Cars wait in line at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site on July 2 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Cars wait in line at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site on July 2 in Miami Beach, Florida. mpi04/MediaPunch/AP

The state of Florida reported 9,999 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in Florida to 200,111. 

This news comes one day after state officials announced 11,445 new daily coronavirus cases in Florida — which was an all-time high, according to state officials. 

Florida also reported eight new deaths on Sunday. There have been 3,731 total deaths in the state. 

 