Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By James Griffiths and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:00 a.m. ET, July 4, 2020
1 min ago

As US cases rise, here are tips from afar on how to keep coronavirus in check this holiday weekend

From CNN's Angela Dewan in London

Fireworks light up the sky on June 30, in New York City.
Fireworks light up the sky on June 30, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Fireworks, pool parties and drinking at bars with friends — that's how many Americans would liked to be celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend. But many local leaders and health officials hope things will be a lot less festive this year.

Just a couple of months ago, the coronavirus outbreak in the US was serious, but it wasn't such a different picture in Europe. Now, previously hard-hit European nations like Italy, the UK, France and Spain have their outbreaks under control while the situation in the US remains grim.

Despite lockdowns in many states, the US never really got a grip on the virus and now cases are rising faster than ever. On Thursday, the country reported more than 51,000 infections -- the highest number in a single day yet.

There's a lot to learn from the impacted countries that managed to turn things around, as well as those that were so quick and organized that they all but eradicated the virus.

Florida, Texas and Arizona have among the most dramatic spikes in infections, and much of the country has ordered shut the businesses they had reopened. But there is still hope the US can bounce back. Preventing more spikes this holiday weekend could be key to finding some relief later this summer and fall.

28 min ago

Three death row inmates at San Quentin die from coronavirus complications

From CNN's Nicole Chavez

At least three death row inmates at California's San Quentin State Prison had coronavirus and died, corrections officials says.

Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, and Manuel Machado Alvarez, 59, died Friday from "what appear to be complications related to Covid-19," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Both men had been hospitalized outside the prison.

An outbreak of the virus has overrun San Quentin since last month, with more than a third of incarcerated people there testing positive for Covid-19, according to CDCR data.

Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that Richard Stitely, another death row inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, had the virus. That was the first known death linked to coronavirus in the facility.

A fourth death row inmate, Joseph Safarino Cordova, died Wednesday but it's unclear whether he tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of 24 incarcerated people in state prisons have been linked to Covid-19, the CDCR said.

Read more here.

1 hr ago

Trump uses Mount Rushmore address to rail against removal of monuments

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore.
US President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump on Friday made an impassioned appeal to his base while in the shadow of Mount Rushmore instead of striking a unifying tone, railing against what he called a "merciless campaign" by his political foes to erase history by removing monuments some say are symbols of racial oppression.

"As we meet here tonight there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for," Trump warned.

He continued, "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."

The crowd booed loudly.

He lambasted "far-left fascism" in media and schools and "cancel culture," which he called the "very definition of totalitarianism," and vowed to protect the monument under which he stood.

"Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers, and to our freedom," he vowed as he stood at its base.

There was no social distancing at the event despite record-high new coronavirus cases in the United States.

And the pandemic once again made its way into the President's inner circle when news broke that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and top campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in South Dakota.

Read more here.

1 hr 16 min ago

The United States is not ready to celebrate yet

From CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta

People gather at the beach on July 3, in Huntington Beach, California.
People gather at the beach on July 3, in Huntington Beach, California. Michael Heiman/Getty Images

Back in the middle of May, I wrote an essay titled "If the United States were my patient," pondering what it would be like if the US were a flesh-and-blood person who had gotten sick with an ongoing infection.

Seven weeks later, as we approach the patient's birthday -- July 4th -- I thought it would be a good time to check in and see how the patient's doing.

It turns out the answer is: not well at all.

In fact, with daily infection rates breaking records on many days during the last couple of weeks, we are arguably worse off today than at any point in the pandemic. Consider: This week, 15 states saw their highest seven-day averages, and the country is seeing around 50,000 new cases a day.

We have less than 5% of the global population, but about 25% of coronavirus cases and deaths. Several states, including Texas and Arizona, are on the verge of having recently infected patients overwhelm hospital capacity.

As a doctor, I'm frustrated. I feel our patient's deterioration didn't have to happen and there were many unforced errors.

Read more here.

1 min ago

US reports more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for third straight day

From CNN's  Faith Karimi, Ray Sanchez and Nicole Chavez

Two women wearing face masks speak at a table in The Palace restaurant on July 3, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Two women wearing face masks speak at a table in The Palace restaurant on July 3, in Miami Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

As Americans find some beaches closed and Fourth of July fireworks scarce, authorities fear the holiday weekend may worsen the already ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

More than two months after the first peak affected just a handful of states, the virus is cresting again across the South and Southwest.

The US reported Friday at least 51,842 new cases, marking the third day straight with a daily high of more than 50,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Those who have not given up celebrating America's independence outdoors are finding that beaches in Miami and Los Angeles have been closed, tubing in Texas rivers has been banned and city-sponsored celebrations will be live-streamed.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida all posted record new cases this week. Florida reported nearly 9,500 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, with Texas adding 7,555 after back-to-back days with about 8,000 a piece.

Florida is averaging more new cases per day -- 7,870 -- than any other state, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. California and Texas trail close behind.

The US now has a total of 2,793,435 coronavirus cases, as well as 129,434 related deaths.

Read more here.

1 hr 19 min ago

Trump set for another massive event during national pandemic

From CNN's Betsy Klein in Keystone, South Dakota

US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3.
US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday to celebrate an early Fourth of July at a gathering of about 7,500 people during the global coronavirus pandemic.

No social distancing was planned for the event -- despite record-high new coronavirus cases in the country. And the event is taking place amid environmental concerns over the use of fireworks in the dry land and as the US engages in a reckoning over its own monuments and racist history.

"We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing," Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

There may be health screening for ticketed guests in one area, according to recreation.gov. A recording on the park's main telephone line Monday said: "There are no social distancing requirements in place at this time."

The 7,500 tickets for Friday's event are lower than the typical visitor flow during the busy summer season. On normal days, up to 32,000 visitors come to Mount Rushmore during a 10-hour period. The park never closed during the pandemic, but visitation has been down to about 20,000 people, said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Mount Rushmore's chief of interpretation and education.

Coronavirus cases in South Dakota remain stable, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 6,893 confirmed cases and 97 deaths as of Thursday. But it remains to be seen how many attendees will travel from other states, 36 of which are experiencing a rise in new cases.

Read more here.

1 hr 23 min ago

Restaurants and bars open in Rio, but experts warn worst is yet to come

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso, Marcia Reverdosa and Shasta Darlington

People gather in a bar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 2.
People gather in a bar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 2. Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

A chilly wind ruffled tablecloths at the open-air restaurants along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. But it did little to dampen the enthusiasm of Pedro Assy as he prepared to open his simple eatery for the first time in more than three months.

"My crew and I are excited to be back to work," he told CNN. "It will be different, with all the precautionary measures we have to take, distances of tables, number of people sitting together, but it feels good to be working again."

Assy said he barely avoided bankruptcy, laying off four of his 11 employees and freezing or reducing the salaries of the remaining seven when Rio de Janeiro ordered all but essential businesses closed in March, in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

"Another month like this, and I would have to close completely," he said. "Today I am more afraid of staying at home and not working than of the coronavirus."

Like many cities in Brazil, under pressure from growing unemployment and a tanking economy, Rio de Janeiro is relaxing restrictions -- despite warnings from experts that the city has so far failed to bring Covid-19 under control.

Read more here.

1 hr 25 min ago

Kimberly Guilfoyle -- Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official -- tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond and Jim Acosta

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, right, speaks with Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, during a "Keep Iowa Great" press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 3.
Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, right, speaks with Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, during a "Keep Iowa Great" press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 3. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle -- the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign -- has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a top official for the committee she leads.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

"She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events."

Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was due to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore, a person familiar with the matter and a campaign source familiar with the matter said.

Guilfoyle was not with the President, the person familiar with the matter said. That source said Guilfoyle had no recent contact with the President, but she was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was backstage for his rally there -- and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Read more here.