US President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump on Friday made an impassioned appeal to his base while in the shadow of Mount Rushmore instead of striking a unifying tone, railing against what he called a "merciless campaign" by his political foes to erase history by removing monuments some say are symbols of racial oppression.

"As we meet here tonight there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for," Trump warned.

He continued, "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."

The crowd booed loudly.

He lambasted "far-left fascism" in media and schools and "cancel culture," which he called the "very definition of totalitarianism," and vowed to protect the monument under which he stood.

"Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers, and to our freedom," he vowed as he stood at its base.

There was no social distancing at the event despite record-high new coronavirus cases in the United States.

And the pandemic once again made its way into the President's inner circle when news broke that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and top campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in South Dakota.

