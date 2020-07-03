World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 1:46 a.m. ET, July 3, 2020
1 min ago

The US confirmed more than 52,000 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day jump so far

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Keith Allen

An illustration of the novel coronavirus created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The United States confirmed 52,291 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic started.

The previous high was set just a day earlier, on Wednesday, at 51,174 cases.

The Thursday figures took the national total to 2,739,879 cases and 128,740 deaths, according to JHU.

Authorities around the US are struggling to rein in the latest spike in cases, which has seen at least 23 states pause or roll back reopening plans. Just two or three weeks ago, the number of new cases hovered around 20,000 to 25,000 each day -- half what it is today.

16 min ago

The US approves a new test that detects both flu and coronavirus

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn during a committee hearing in Washington, DC, on June 30. Al Drago/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a new test that diagnoses both influenza and the novel coronavirus.

The test, designed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the first dual test to get emergency use authorization from the FDA.  

“With the authorization of these tests, the FDA is helping address concerns in anticipation of this upcoming flu season during the Covid-19 pandemic, which might be especially worrying for some Americans,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

“With just one swab or sample, combination tests can be used to get answers to Americans faster. This efficiency can go a long way to providing timely information for those sick with an unknown respiratory ailment.” 

25 min ago

What you need to know about the mask requirement in Texas

From CNN's Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, on June 28. Tony Gutierrez/AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered residents of counties with 20 or more Covid-19 cases to wear a mask in public, according to his office.

"We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another -- and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces," Abbott said in a statement.

The order takes effect Friday at 12:01 p.m. CT.

Cases on the rise: The directive comes as Texas, like other states, sees a jump in cases. There have been more than 175,000 cases reported in the state -- the second most populous in the US -- since the pandemic began.

Just days before the July Fourth weekend the United States set another high for new coronavirus cases and at least 23 states were pausing reopening plans to combat mounting infections.