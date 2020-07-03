World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 2:48 a.m. ET, July 3, 2020
1 min ago

More locally transmitted coronavirus cases in Chinese capital

From CNN's Shanshan Wang in Beijing

An elderly woman waits to take a swab test during widespread testing for the coronavirus outbreak on July 1, in Beijing, China.
An elderly woman waits to take a swab test during widespread testing for the coronavirus outbreak on July 1, in Beijing, China. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

China reported five new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC). 

Three were imported from abroad, and two were locally transmitted in Beijing. There were no new related deaths on Thursday.

The NHC also reported four new asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately. A total of 97 asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

These figures raise the nationwide total to 83,542 confirmed symptomatic cases and 4,634 deaths, according to the NHC.

Over recent weeks, authorities have raced to contain new outbreaks around the country. An outbreak in Beijing in late June saw more than 250 infected -- while in nearby Anxin County, in Hebei province, 400,000 residents were put under lockdown again due to a fresh cluster.

20 min ago

It's impossible to pinpoint what caused the latest US spike, says Fauci -- but reopenings didn't help

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking at a Senate hearing on June 30, in Washington, DC. 
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking at a Senate hearing on June 30, in Washington, DC.  Al Drago/Getty Images

It's impossible to pinpoint exactly what caused the fresh coronavirus case spike in the US, the country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

But a range of simultaneous factors -- like protests, political rallies, Memorial Day celebrations and state reopenings -- probably contributed, Fauci said in an interview with Harvard Business Review on Thursday.

“It’s very difficult to say that this particular demonstration, or that particular rally, or that particular holiday at a beach did it,” Fauci said. “But something happened to make the spike go way up like that.”

The rise in cases comes amid reopening efforts in the US, which Fauci said never completely closed in many respects. 

“When the European Union shut down… about 95 or more percent of the country truly locked down,” he said. “When we were in our lockdown, about 50% of the country was in lockdown.”

Fauci said the disparate response to the pandemic among different states, regions and cities made a unified approach difficult, “probably to our detriment.”

40 min ago

Mexico reports highest daily jump in new cases

From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

A family prepares to bury a suspected Covid-19 victim in Mexico City on July 2.
A family prepares to bury a suspected Covid-19 victim in Mexico City on July 2. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Mexico’s health ministry reported 6,741 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday -- its highest daily jump so far.

The ministry also reported 678 more related deaths.

The latest figures raise the nationwide total to 238,511 cases and 29,189 deaths, according to the ministry.

1 hr 3 min ago

The US confirmed more than 52,000 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day jump so far

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Keith Allen

An illustration of the novel coronavirus created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An illustration of the novel coronavirus created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The United States confirmed 52,291 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic started.

The previous high was set just a day earlier, on Wednesday, at 51,174 cases.

The Thursday figures took the national total to 2,739,879 cases and 128,740 deaths, according to JHU.

Authorities around the US are struggling to rein in the latest spike in cases, which has seen at least 23 states pause or roll back reopening plans. Just two or three weeks ago, the number of new cases hovered around 20,000 to 25,000 each day -- half what it is today.

1 hr 17 min ago

The US approves a new test that detects both flu and coronavirus

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn during a committee hearing in Washington, DC, on June 30.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn during a committee hearing in Washington, DC, on June 30. Al Drago/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a new test that diagnoses both influenza and the novel coronavirus.

The test, designed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the first dual test to get emergency use authorization from the FDA.  

“With the authorization of these tests, the FDA is helping address concerns in anticipation of this upcoming flu season during the Covid-19 pandemic, which might be especially worrying for some Americans,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

“With just one swab or sample, combination tests can be used to get answers to Americans faster. This efficiency can go a long way to providing timely information for those sick with an unknown respiratory ailment.” 

1 hr 27 min ago

What you need to know about the mask requirement in Texas

From CNN's Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, on June 28.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, on June 28. Tony Gutierrez/AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered residents of counties with 20 or more Covid-19 cases to wear a mask in public, according to his office.

"We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another -- and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces," Abbott said in a statement.

The order takes effect Friday at 12:01 p.m. CT.

Cases on the rise: The directive comes as Texas, like other states, sees a jump in cases. There have been more than 175,000 cases reported in the state -- the second most populous in the US -- since the pandemic began.

Just days before the July Fourth weekend the United States set another high for new coronavirus cases and at least 23 states were pausing reopening plans to combat mounting infections.