An elderly woman waits to take a swab test during widespread testing for the coronavirus outbreak on July 1, in Beijing, China. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

China reported five new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC).

Three were imported from abroad, and two were locally transmitted in Beijing. There were no new related deaths on Thursday.

The NHC also reported four new asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately. A total of 97 asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

These figures raise the nationwide total to 83,542 confirmed symptomatic cases and 4,634 deaths, according to the NHC.

Over recent weeks, authorities have raced to contain new outbreaks around the country. An outbreak in Beijing in late June saw more than 250 infected -- while in nearby Anxin County, in Hebei province, 400,000 residents were put under lockdown again due to a fresh cluster.