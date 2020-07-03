An illustration of the novel coronavirus created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The United States confirmed 52,291 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic started.

The previous high was set just a day earlier, on Wednesday, at 51,174 cases.

The Thursday figures took the national total to 2,739,879 cases and 128,740 deaths, according to JHU.

Authorities around the US are struggling to rein in the latest spike in cases, which has seen at least 23 states pause or roll back reopening plans. Just two or three weeks ago, the number of new cases hovered around 20,000 to 25,000 each day -- half what it is today.