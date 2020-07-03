An 11-year-old boy has become Florida's youngest Covid-19 fatality

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

An 11-year-old boy from Florida's Miami-Dade County is the youngest person to die from Covid-19 complications in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

According to the latest health records, he is the third minor in Florida to die of virus complications. The others were a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

Records show the 11-year-old fatality is not a travel-related case, but it's unclear if the boy recently had close contact with anyone who had Covid-19.

The Florida Department of Health told CNN the boy had severe underlying health conditions.

As of last Friday, 7,000 minors in Florida had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The state's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 169,106.