Florida leads nation in average number of daily new coronavirus cases

A medical technologist processes coronavirus test samples at the AdventHealth Tampa labs on June 25 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Florida is now averaging more new reported Covid-19 cases per day than any other state, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Florida's seven-day moving average of new daily cases stood at 7,870 at the end of the day Thursday. California and Texas were not far behind. California is averaging 6,491 new cases reported each day, while the Texas average stands at 6,368.

The Sunshine State broke its all-time record for new cases reported in one day, with 10,109 reported Thursday. Only one other state has broken that daily record — New York, in April.

In all, Florida has recorded 169,106 cases and 3,617 deaths, according to the JHU data.

Here's a look at how Florida's new cases have progressed over time: