Florida leads nation in average number of daily new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Matthew Hilk
Florida is now averaging more new reported Covid-19 cases per day than any other state, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
Florida's seven-day moving average of new daily cases stood at 7,870 at the end of the day Thursday. California and Texas were not far behind. California is averaging 6,491 new cases reported each day, while the Texas average stands at 6,368.
The Sunshine State broke its all-time record for new cases reported in one day, with 10,109 reported Thursday. Only one other state has broken that daily record — New York, in April.
In all, Florida has recorded 169,106 cases and 3,617 deaths, according to the JHU data.
Here's a look at how Florida's new cases have progressed over time:
46 min ago
Covid-19 cases are rising in at least 36 US states as country heads into July 4 holiday weekend
The US reported more than 52,000 new cases of the virus Thursday, a new daily record surpassing one set the previous day. At least 36 states are seeing a rise in cases compared to the previous week, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.
California, Arizona, Texas and Florida all posted record new cases this week — Florida reported more than 10,000 additional coronavirus cases Thursday while Texas had about 8,000.
Here's a look at where cases are rising across the country:
36 min ago
US surgeon's advice to Americans planning to attend July 4 gatherings: Wear a mask
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Friday didn't directly answer when pressed on whether he thinks people should attend large gatherings during Fourth of July celebrations, such as those hosted by President Trump in Washington, DC, and at Mount Rushmore.
"It's not a yes or no. Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are gonna be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments and they have to look at their individual risk," Adams said on NBC’s "Today." "As you mentioned, CDC says larger gatherings are a higher risk. You have to take that into account again with whether or not you're at risk, whether you live with someone who is vulnerable, and then you have to take measures to stay safe.”
"The most important thing I would say to people is if you do go out to a gathering or in public, please, wear a face covering," Adams told NBC's Craig Melvin.
Adams explained wearing a face covering will actually give people more freedom because it will allow more places to stay open. "We'll have less spread of the disease," he said.
Adams said he’s not opposed to mask mandates: "I think the most important thing from a health communications point of view is helping people understand how they benefit and why they should do this."
26 min ago
Myrtle Beach approves face mask mandate through Labor Day
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The Myrtle Beach City Council in South Carolina unanimously voted to enact a face mask ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.
Myrtle Beach city manager John Pedersen issued the executive order on Thursday, which requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments as well as in public spaces.
Failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction with a fine of up to $100 upon conviction. The mask requirement is effective through Labor Day.
The city joins other parts of the country that have enacted similar measures in an effort to curb Covid-19's spread.
It's 8 a.m. in New York and 1 p.m. in London. Here's the latest on the pandemic.
There have been more than 10.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Of these cases, more than 2.7 million are in the US, which saw more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily jump in cases for the second day in the row.
A forecast by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that nearly 148,000 people could die from coronavirus in the country by July 25. The US has reported more than 128,000 Covid-related deaths so far.
Here's the latest on the pandemic:
Trump set for another massive event during national pandemic: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump head to Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday to celebrate an early Fourth of July at a gathering of an estimated 7,500 people. No social distancing is planned for the event -- despite the record-high new coronavirus cases in the United States.
UK PM expresses “bitter regret” over deaths in care homes: Boris Johnson has said that he “bitterly” regrets the number of coronavirus-related deaths seen in care homes, telling radio station LBC that there were “far too many” lives lost. On Thursday, the UK's Office for National Statistics said that almost 20,000 care home resident deaths in England and Wales, recorded from the start of the pandemic until mid-June, involved Covid-19.
New version of coronavirus spreads faster -- but doesn't make people sicker, study confirms: A global study has found strong evidence that a mutated new form of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the US. The mutation makes the virus more likely to infect people, but does not seem to make them any sicker than earlier variations, an international team of researchers reported Thursday.
EU launches legal action against member states over passenger refunds: The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against 10 European Union member states for failing to protect the rights of passengers when journeys have had to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
1 hr 33 min ago
Trump set for another massive event during national pandemic
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump head to Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday to celebrate an early Fourth of July at a gathering of an estimated 7,500 people during a global pandemic.
No social distancing is planned for the event despite the record-high new coronavirus cases in the United States. And the event takes place amid environmental concerns over the use of fireworks in the dry land and as the country engages in a reckoning over its own monuments and racist history.
"We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing," Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said during a Monday appearance on Fox News.
There may be health screening for ticketed guests in one area, according to recreation.gov. A recording on the park's main telephone line Monday said: "There are no social distancing requirements in place at this time."
The 7,500 tickets for Friday's event are lower than the typical visitor flow during the busy summer season. On normal days, 28,000 to 32,000 visitors come to Mount Rushmore during a 10-hour period. Amid the pandemic, the park never closed but visitation has been down to around 20,000 people, said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Mount Rushmore's chief of interpretation and education.
Coronavirus cases in South Dakota currently remain stable, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 6,893 confirmed cases and 97 deaths as of Thursday -- but it remains to be seen how many attendees will travel from other states. Thirty-six states are currently experiencing a rise in new cases.
Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries, has yet to hit its pandemic peak
From CNN's Shasta Darlington in Sao Paolo, Brazil
Despite having nearly 1.5 million Covid-19 cases, experts say Brazil has yet to see the worst of the pandemic. However, the country's second-largest city Rio de Janeiro has started to allow bars, restaurants and gyms to reopen.
1 hr 13 min ago
Secret Service agents assigned to Pence's detail tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his Arizona trip
From CNN's Kate Bennett and Nikki Carvajal
Eight Secret Service agents assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail ahead of his trip to Arizona tested positive for the coronavirus right before Pence was scheduled to travel there, a law enforcement source told CNN.
The positive tests forced a one-day delay in the trip so the Secret Service could swap in healthy agents, The Washington Post reported. Pence was scheduled to go to Arizona on Tuesday, but delayed the trip until Wednesday.
Ahead of Pence's trip, the state was reporting record highs for both new daily cases and deaths since the state started posting data publicly in mid-March.
Secret Service Director of Communications Catherine Milhoan told CNN in a statement, "The health and safety of our workforce, their families, and that of our protectees remains the agency's highest priority." She said, " The agency continues to operate in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations through the U.S. Secret Service Office of Safety, Health and Environmental Programs."
As it works to contain coronavirus, Singapore is on track to face its worst dengue outbreak in history
From CNN's Nectar Gan
Singapore has just begun to get its second wave of coronavirus under control. Now, it's on track to face its worst-ever outbreak of another viral infection: dengue.
More than 14,000 dengue cases have been reported in the city-state since the start of the year, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). The total number for the whole year is expected to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013 -- the largest dengue outbreak in Singapore's history, the agency said.
What is dengue? Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, the same insect responsible for spreading Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. It is commonly found in hot, wet regions of the tropics and subtropics during the rainy months.
Only about 25% of those infected show symptoms, which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains. Extreme cases can bring bleeding, breathing difficulties, organ failure, and potentially death.
Why is it so bad this year? Dengue cases have grown dramatically worldwide, increasing 30-fold in the past 50 years. There are an estimated 100-400 million infections each year, and about half of the world's population is now at risk, according to the World Health Organization.
Scientists say hotter, wetter weather brought on by climate change has created ideal conditions for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Not only are there more mosquitoes, but the rapid urbanization occurring in many Asian nations means that susceptible populations are living in closer contact with disease-carrying insects.
Have lockdown measures made it worse? Another potential factor that worsened the dengue outbreak this year could be the lockdown measures imposed for coronavirus, according to Luo Dahai, associate professor of Infection and Immunity at Nanyang Technological University.
In April, a second wave of infections broke out in Singapore among migrant workers living in packed dormitories, sending daily new infections from below 100 to above 1000 at its peak.
To contain its spread, the government issued a stay-at-home order and closed down non-essential workplaces and schools. These restrictive measures, known as the "circuit breaker," lasted from April 7 to June 1.
"When more people stay at home all the days, there could be more residential mosquito breeding and more opportunities for 'blood meals'," Luo said.