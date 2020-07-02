Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced pools across the state can open this Fourth of July weekend with some restrictions, according to a statement.

Pool capacity will be limited to 50% and the governor encourages pool-goers to practice social distancing and to respect the rules, the statement said.

"As we are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we must remember all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to flatten the curve of the pandemic and be cautious in everything we do," Cuomo said.

"The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other," he added.

Cuomo said swimmers should wear a mask if they are not in a pool and cannot socially distance.

Visitors will also be asked to sign-in with contact information to make potential contact tracing easier, capacity will be limited to 50% and there can't be more than 10 people in a group, the statement said.