This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday, with 50,203 new infections reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 2,685,806 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the university.

Wednesday’s total eclipses the previous high of new US cases reached on June 26, when 45,255 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.

CNN is tracking US coronavirus cases here: