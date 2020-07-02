Police check drivers at a roadblock in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, on July 2. Daniel Pockett/AAP Image/AP

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 77 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its 17th consecutive day of double-digit growth in new infections.

The majority of the cases detected on Wednesday were in the 10 "hot zone" suburbs around Melbourne, where 300,000 people have been ordered to stay at home, Victoria's Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton said Thursday.

Victoria now has 415 active cases, with 20 patients hospitalized and four in intensive care.

All residents in the 10 zones have been encouraged to get tested, regardless of whether they show any symptoms -- and 26,320 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

“There are other infections still to be found out there and they are all a risk of transmitting to others,” Sutton said. “People should be limiting their movement to the fullest extent possible.”