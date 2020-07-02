Records show 11-year-old boy is the youngest to die from Covid-19 in Florida

Pool

Vice President Mike Pence said he’s heard “very sophisticated plans” to make sure the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a “safe and healthy environment” when it convenes late next month.

Speaking at a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida on Thursday, Pence was asked if people in vulnerable populations should stay home and skip the RNC. He didn’t directly answer yes or no.

“We’re excited about coming to Jacksonville,” Pence said, “and I was in a meeting not long ago when I heard about some very sophisticated plans to make sure it’s a safe and healthy environment.”

“Our job right now is to do everything in our power to support the efforts of your governor and the people of Florida to bring these numbers down, and I believe we can,” Pence added.

Some context: The Florida Department of Health is reporting at least 10,109 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to approximately 169,106, according to data released by the state.

Thursday's data marks a new record daily high of infections in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, told the the House Select Committee on Coronavirus that “four states are counting for about 50% of our new cases, and they're very concerning to all in public health.”

Those states are California, Arizona, Texas and Florida – who all posted record new cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

