Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 12:49 a.m. ET, July 1, 2020
1 min ago
Tokyo Disney parks reopen after 4-month closure due to coronavirus
From CNN's Lilit Marcus and Yoko Wakatsuki
All of Disney's Asia parks have now officially reopened, with Tokyo Disney Resort welcoming visitors to its two theme parks from July 1.
Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been closed since late February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shanghai Disneyland was the world's first Disney park to reopen, welcoming guests from May 11 with protocols about social distancing and mandatory mask wearing, and Hong Kong Disneyland followed suit a month later.
Oriental Land, the company that operates the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea parks in Japan, has announced its own guidelines for ensuring guest and staff safety going forward. These include advance ticket booking, mandatory temperature checks and social distancing while enjoying the attractions.
China releasing info on new swine flu is evidence it learned a lesson from Covid-19 backlash, expert says
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
The release of a study on a new strain of the swine flu in China is evidence the communist nation learned a lesson from initially withholding information on the coronavirus, according to Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.
“There are infectious diseases emerging and reemerging all the time and the fact that we’re hearing about this now in advance of any sort of significant human disease is evidence that things have changed in China,” Lipkin told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “There’s a recognition that they need to share the information,” he said. “Earlier there was a suggestion that people might be withholding data. If that was the case, we wouldn’t have heard about this virus.”
Chinese researchers discovered the G4 virus during a years-long pig surveillance program and published their findings in a scientific journal this week. Lipkin said it’s unclear whether this new virus is a threat.
“We don't know that it's going to become a pandemic. We do know that it has infected some human beings. But that doesn't mean that it's going to extend and cause large amounts of disease.”
Judge overturns order that mandated Brazil's Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo.
A Brazilian federal judge overturned an order Tuesday that mandated President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public or face a fine.
Bolsonaro appealed to the federal court to avoid being obliged to wear face masks in public on Friday.
The court order given on June 26 by judge Renato Borelli -- of the 9th Federal Civil Court of the Federal District -- attested a decree issued on April 30 by the Federal District government.
The decree established that the use of face masks became mandatory as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro would have faced fines of 2,000 reals a day ($366) if he breached the order.
Judge Daniele Maranhão Costa, of the Federal Regional Court, said a legal judgement, or injunction, was not appropriate in this case against Bolsonaro. The judge said the judiciary is not the appropriate place to resolve that sort of matter.
"I recognize the absence of a need to file a lawsuit of origin for the purpose of compelling citizens to wear masks, regardless of the position they occupy in the state administration," Costa said.
Bolsonaro took to the streets near the Federal District without protective equipment several times before the mask order was overturned.
32 min ago
Aeromexico files for bankruptcy in the US amid coronavirus pandemic
From CNN's Natalie Gallón in Mexico City
Mexican airline Aeromexico is filing for bankruptcy in the United States, according to a statement from Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. on Tuesday.
"The company and some of its affiliates initiated a voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 in the United States, while it continues offering services to its clients,” the statement read.
The company's general director Andrés Conesa, quoted in the statement, said this comes after a “significant reduction in demand of passengers.”
The company will “utilize this Chapter 11 process to strengthen its financial position and implement necessary operational adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19 and create a sustainable platform for the future,” the statement read, adding it "will continue adopting measures and hygiene protocols to protect the health and security of its clients and collaborators.”
1 hr 41 min ago
Mexico reports nearly 5,500 new coronavirus cases
from CNN's Matt Rivers in Mexico City
Mexico reported another 5,432 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 226,089, according to its health ministry.
The ministry also reported 648 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 27,769.
Despite having the seventh highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, this week Mexico City is gradually reopening businesses.
Domestic workers, retail, and sports clubs are allowed to open and during the week, restaurants, hotels, markets, hair salons, department stores, and malls will join the list of authorized activities.
Fauci warns Congress that new US coronavirus cases could rise to 100,000 a day
From CNN's Clare Foran and Jamie Ehrlich
Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a stark warning on Tuesday to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, telling them he wouldn't be surprised if the US sees new cases of coronavirus rising to a level of 100,000 a day.
"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned," Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during a hearing on the pandemic on Tuesday.
Fauci expressed dismay over people congregating in crowds and not wearing masks and inadequate attention being paid to guidelines on reopening.
"We're going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there's going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop," he said.
The urgent message came during a hearing on the latest efforts by the US government to contain the pandemic, as several states struggle to contain the virus amid rising cases and state reopenings. The US reported more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its biggest daily jump yet.
Beijing approves experimental Covid-19 vaccine for use in Chinese military
From CNN's Ben Westcott
The Chinese government has approved the use of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine for the country's military -- the latest step in a global race to stop the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The vaccine, known as Ad5-nCoV, was jointly-developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology -- part of the Chinese government's Academy of Military Medical Sciences -- and vaccine company CanSino Biologics.
In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, CanSino announced that China's Central Military Commission had given the vaccine a "military specially-needed drug approval" on June 25. The special permission will last for one year and will only apply to military personnel.
China has repeatedly insisted that its military has remained unaffected by the pandemic, with officials claiming that the People's Liberation Army (PLA), has not recorded a single coronavirus case.
US observers, however, have cast doubt on the claims, noting that the PLA is the among the world's largest standing armies, making it statistically unlikely that its personnel have not been exposed to the virus.
UN Security Council expected to adopt first coronavirus resolution Wednesday
From CNN's Samantha Beech
The United Nations Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution by virtual vote Wednesday, calling on countries to adopt a halt in hostilities to focus on the Covid-19 virus, according to a draft of the resolution seen by CNN.
Almost four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, this is the first action by the UN wing tasked with protecting international peace and security. The council was widely denounced for failing to agree on any action as more than 10 million people contracted the virus and various wars continued over several months.
A hot dispute between China and the US blocked agreement for months. The US wanted no mention of WHO and China was furious when the US insisted on blaming Beijing for the virus in the early months of the negotiations.
There is no mention of WHO in the final draft resolution. The resolution does call for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda and supports the efforts undertaken by the Secretary-General.”
It says a ceasefire of at least 90 days would help “enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance” during the coronavirus outbreak. The fight against ISIS and terrorism in Iraq is exempt.
Despite more than 100 countries agreeing with the goal, the UN has acknowledged the impact of the call by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for a ceasefire due to the virus has not had a dramatic impact.
The vote is taking place over a two-day period and will be conducted virtually due to the closure of the council chamber months ago when the outbreak hit.
The results will be read after 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.