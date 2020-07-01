A worker feeds the piglets in a hog pen in southwest China's Sichuan province on February 21. Feature China/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The release of a study on a new strain of the swine flu in China is evidence the communist nation learned a lesson from initially withholding information on the coronavirus, according to Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

“There are infectious diseases emerging and reemerging all the time and the fact that we’re hearing about this now in advance of any sort of significant human disease is evidence that things have changed in China,” Lipkin told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“There’s a recognition that they need to share the information,” he said. “Earlier there was a suggestion that people might be withholding data. If that was the case, we wouldn’t have heard about this virus.”

Chinese researchers discovered the G4 virus during a years-long pig surveillance program and published their findings in a scientific journal this week. Lipkin said it’s unclear whether this new virus is a threat.

“We don't know that it's going to become a pandemic. We do know that it has infected some human beings. But that doesn't mean that it's going to extend and cause large amounts of disease.”

