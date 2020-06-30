A member of the Australian Defence Force administers a Covid-19 test on June 29 in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria has reintroduced lockdown measures on 10 suburbs around Melbourne following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

A stay-at-home order will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 1 and last until July 29 in 10 affected postcodes, according to a statement from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

"If you live in these locations, there will again only be four reasons to be out:

"Shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study or work – if you can’t do it from home," the statement said.

Beauty parlors, gyms, libraries and swimming polls in these areas -- which have only recently reopened -- will once again be restricted, while cafes and restaurants will revert to takeout and delivery only, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Victoria reported 64 new cases of coronavirus, the 14th consecutive day of double-digit daily increase of new infections.