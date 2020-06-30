World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:31 AM ET, Tue June 30, 2020
5 min ago

Several baseball players are opting out of the 2020 MLB Season, citing "personal health and safety"

From CNN's Amanda Jackson, Jabari Jackson and Jill Martin

MLB players and staff will report to their respective teams starting Wednesday, with Opening Day games on either July 23 or 24.
Several players have decided to opt out of the rescheduled Major League Baseball season due to health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not be playing the 2020 season, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake also has decided not to play this season, according to a statement from his agent.

Monday night, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond posted an emotional message on Instagram stating he will also be opting out of playing this season. The 34-year-old, who is biracial, made reference to the ongoing racial tensions in the country and the pandemic as why his family needs him at home.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," his post reads.
"With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys' questions about Coronavirus and Civil Rights and life. Home to be their Dad."

45 min ago

New Zealand to host virtual APEC summit in 2021

From CNN's Julia Hollingsworth

New Zealand will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2021 using virtual platforms, the government announced Monday.

The summit was scheduled to be held in Auckland in November 2021.

The country's foreign minister Winston Peters said the decision to go virtual was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has seriously impacted how we conduct international diplomacy. That includes hosting APEC. As has occurred with many other international government-to-government events, APEC21 will proceed using virtual digital platforms," Peters said.

The minister added the announcement was made now as it wasn’t practical to wait for several months to get a clearer picture of the virus’ spread.

“Given the current global environment, planning to have such a large volume of high-level visitors in New Zealand from late 2020 onwards is impractical,” Peters said.

1 hr 19 min ago

IHME slightly lowers US coronavirus death projection

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The University of Washington has slightly lowered its projection of how many people are likely to die from coronavirus in the United States by October 1. 

The university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) now forecasts 175,168 total deaths by October 1, based on the current scenario. But if almost everyone wears a face mask, that number would fall to just over 150,000, the IHME projected.

Last week, the IHME forecast 179,106 deaths by October 1 if nothing changed but said that would drop to 146,000 if 95% of Americans started wearing masks in public.

The current model shows daily deaths leveling out starting this week -- at 630 or so deaths a day -- and staying fairly constant if states continue to ease their restrictions on economic activity. It shows daily death rates dropping fast to just 71 deaths a day with universal mask requirements, however.

So far, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections and at least 126,000 have died.

1 hr 41 min ago

No proof partial closures will help stop resurging coronavirus, infectious disease expert says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

There’s no proof reclosing bars and night clubs and other businesses will slow the resurgence of coronavirus in parts of the United States, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist and dean of the school of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

“So far, most of the governors have not been willing to do that full lockdown that was so successful in New York in the northeast back in March, April,” Hotez told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“So they’re trying to see if they can do this surgically, meaning just close bars or 50% restaurants and encourage use of masks or in some cases mandate masks and stop short of that full lockdown,” he said.

Many states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona are taking piecemeal steps on the local level in lieu of full lockdowns to try and flatten the curve again. Some cities and counties are mandating mask use while others are not. 

Hotez said they’re trying to “have their cake and eat it,” too.

“My point is, what's the evidence that that will work? Have they been looking at epidemiologic models, working with the scientists to actually see what the impact of all these surgical strikes are, whether they're going to have a reduction in the number of cases, and that I haven't seen.”
“So what they're trying to do is they're trying to keep the economic opening going, hoping that the surgical measures might also work,” he said.

Hotez also expects the thousands of new cases throughout the country will result in deaths over the upcoming weeks and he expects, once again, low-income minority communities will fare the worst.

“I'm pretty convinced that most of these cases, or a lot of these cases and deaths that will follow them over the next three weeks are happening in low-income neighborhoods, so African American populations, Hispanic, Latinx populations, Native American populations,” Hotez said.

6 min ago

China reports 19 new coronavirus cases

From Vanesse Chan in Hong Kong

Workers direct people at a coronavirus testing station on June 30 in Beijing, China.
Workers direct people at a coronavirus testing station on June 30 in Beijing, China. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

China recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland on Monday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) announced Tuesday.

Out of the new cases, 11 were imported and eight were locally transmitted. The local cases include seven from Beijing, along with a case from Shanghai. No new deaths were reported.

The capital continues to post new cases despite local officials last week calling an outbreak at a wholesale food market “basically contained."

In addition, four new asymptomatic cases were reported by the NHC. Currently 99 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

China has, to date, registered 83,531 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

A total of 78,469 patients have been discharged so far, the health agency said.

This comes as 400,000 residents in Anxin County, Hebei province have been placed under new lockdown measures amid a small increase in cases.

Anxin, a relatively rural and sparsely populated county, is located around 90 miles (145 km) south of Beijing, which had seen a spike in coronavirus cases linked to the Xinfadi market in the past two weeks.

32 min ago

Mexico tops 220,000 coronavirus cases

From journalist Karol Suarez and CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Workers disinfect and clean the Zocalo square in Mexico City on June 29.
Workers disinfect and clean the Zocalo square in Mexico City on June 29. Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico reported 3,805 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 220,657.

The Mexican health ministry also reported 473 new deaths, bringing the country’s coronavirus-related death toll to 27,121.

Mexico City began a gradual reopening process Monday. Sports clubs and outdoor physical activities, the use of domestic workers and retail are among the activities now permitted.

28 min ago

WHO is sending a team to China to research "how the virus started"

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
The World Health Organization is sending a team to China to better understand how the novel coronavirus started, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing on Monday.

“Knowing the source of the virus is very, very important,” Tedros said. “We can find the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started.” 

“We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that,” he said.  

Tedros said he hopes the visit will lead to “understanding how the virus started and what we can do for the future to prepare.” 

Tedros said the team will head to China next week. 

24 min ago

WHO director-general says the pandemic "is not even close to being over"

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The coronavirus pandemic is far from coming to an end any time soon, according to World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This is not even close to being over," Tedros said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"Although many countries have made some progress globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up. We're all in this together and we're all in this for the long haul," Tedros said. "We have already lost so much but we cannot lose hope."

Tedros also said that Tuesday marks six months since WHO first received reports of cases of pneumonia in China from an unknown cause -- which would later be identified as caused by novel coronavirus infection.

"The six-month anniversary of the outbreak coincides with reaching 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths," Tedros said on Monday.
"This is a moment for all of us to reflect on the progress we have made and the lessons we have learned, and to recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to save lives," Tedros said. "Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world -- and our lives -- would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus."