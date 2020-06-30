MLB players and staff will report to their respective teams starting Wednesday, with Opening Day games on either July 23 or 24. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Several players have decided to opt out of the rescheduled Major League Baseball season due to health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not be playing the 2020 season, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake also has decided not to play this season, according to a statement from his agent.

Monday night, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond posted an emotional message on Instagram stating he will also be opting out of playing this season. The 34-year-old, who is biracial, made reference to the ongoing racial tensions in the country and the pandemic as why his family needs him at home.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," his post reads.

"With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys' questions about Coronavirus and Civil Rights and life. Home to be their Dad."

Read the full story: