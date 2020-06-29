World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:28 a.m. ET, June 29, 2020
9 min ago

Democratic leaders call for GOP to negotiate more stimulus

From CNN's Haley Byrd

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today calling for Republicans to negotiate for another round of Covid-19 relief.  

"Americans need and deserve bold action now. We have overcome larger problems than the COVID-19 pandemic but not without powerful and effective actions by our government,” they wrote. "We are outraged that instead of holding bipartisan, bicameral negotiations during the June work period, you chose to prioritize the confirmation of right-wing judges and several Republican-led committees devoted precious time to chasing President Trump’s wild conspiracy theories."
1 min ago

These South Florida beaches will close July 4 weekend over fears of Covid-19 spread

From CNN's Kelly McCleary, Melissa Alonso and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

People visit South Beach in Florida on June 27.
People visit South Beach in Florida on June 27. Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, popular with residents and tourists, will be closed Fourth of July weekend as officials keep a cautious eye on the rapidly rising number of new coronavirus cases in Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says all beaches and parks in the county will close from Friday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 7. He warned the closure could be extended if conditions don't improve and people don't follow rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Beaches in Palm Beach County, Florida, will also be closed for the Fourth of July weekend, Mayor Dave Kerner said.

"That community spread that would go with that amount of people on the beach — we're not in a position to handle that," Kerner told CNN's New Day.

Broward County cities will follow Miami-Dade County's example to close beaches ahead of July 4, the city of Fort Lauderdale said in a tweet. Beaches in Broward County will be closed from July 3 through July 5, according to the tweet.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed beaches would be closed from July 3 through July 5.

"The reason why we're doing this is because we feel that we will not be able to provide the necessary safe environment that everyone is entitled to enjoy when they come to our beaches," he said.

CNN's Randi Kaye reports the latest on Florida's Covid-19 cases:

14 min ago

At least 12 states hit pause on reopening plans as coronavirus cases spike

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

People sit by the bar of a restaurant in Austin, Texas, on June 26.
People sit by the bar of a restaurant in Austin, Texas, on June 26. Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images

At least 12 states have by now paused or rolled back plans to reopen, hoping the move will slow further spread of the virus.

In the past week, officials and state leaders have made repeated pleas to Americans to stay away from crowded spaces, keep their distance and try to stay at home as much as possible.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced the counties that were preparing to enter into the fourth phase of reopening — with essentially no restrictions — will not do so just yet.

"We all want to get back to doing all the things we love in Washington during the summer, and fully open our economy, but we aren't there yet," the governor said in a statement. "This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."

In Texas and Florida — both of which have raised alarm among experts with a rapid rise in cases — bars were ordered closed for a second time after officials suggested they were a driving force behind cases of coronavirus.

In a similar move, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars closed in seven counties: Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.

He recommended closing them in eight other counties, including Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.

At least 31 states are now seeing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from John Hopkins University.

23 min ago

US reports busiest weekend for air travel in months

From CNN's Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean

Air travel reached a new pandemic high point this past weekend, surging to as much as 24% of usual traveler volumes. 

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) figures show about 2.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints between Thursday and Sunday, down from the 10.4 million people the agency screened on the same days last year.  

The busiest day was Sunday, when TSA screened nearly 634,000.   

Sunday was American Airlines' second busiest day in terms of passengers since March, when air traffic was cratering. The airline has been capping flight capacity but recently announced that starting Wednesday it will allow every seat on each flight to be purchased.  

Experts predict a surge of travel over the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend. 

23 min ago

More than 1 million Covid-19 cases reported in eastern Mediterranean region, WHO says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Members of a medical team wait to transfer people who tested positive for Covid-19 at a parking lot in Moulay Bousselham, Morocco, on June 20.
Members of a medical team wait to transfer people who tested positive for Covid-19 at a parking lot in Moulay Bousselham, Morocco, on June 20. Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the World Health Organization announced on Sunday that there are now more than 1 million cases of Covid-19 in the eastern Mediterranean alone.

Places reporting a recent rise in cases in the area include: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories and Oman. There also have been 23,461 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the region, which spans from Morocco to Pakistan, according to WHO.  

"This is a very concerning milestone. As shops, restaurants, mosques, businesses, airports and other public places begin to open up, we need to be more vigilant and cautious than ever before. One million people have been infected, tens of thousands have died, and many more are still at risk in our Region," Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said in a press release on Sunday.

 "We cannot relax our efforts. In fact, many countries lifting restrictions are seeing marked increases in cases, which signifies the need to accelerate public health response measures. Communities must remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping themselves and their countries safe," Al-Mandhari said in the release. 

"Sadly, we cannot behave as if the situation will go 'back to normal.' In the coming period, we need to see a shift in attitudes and actions," Al-Mandhari said. "Now is the time for a sustained commitment from both governments and individuals."

38 min ago

Here's how much Covid-19 drug remdesivir will cost

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Naomi Thomas

Gilead Sciences, the company that makes Covid-19 drug remdesivir, announced in an open letter this morning that it has decided to set a price of $390 per vial for the US government, which would include Medicaid, and for the governments of developed countries. 

A typical five-day treatment course would include six vials, which would equate to $2,340 per patient, Daniel O'Day, Gilead Sciences chairman and CEO, said in the letter. The US government will continue to manage US allocations of remdesivir to hospitals through September, the company said.

The letter added that the price for US private insurance companies will be $520 per vial, which adds up to $3,120 per patient for a five-day treatment course of six vials.

"As with all our actions on remdesivir, we approached this with the aim of helping as many patients as possible, as quickly as possible and in the most responsible way. This has been our compass point throughout, from collaborating to find rapid answers on safety and efficacy, to scaling up manufacturing and donating our supply of remdesivir through the end of June. In each case, we recognized the need to do things differently to reflect the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic. Now, as we transition beyond the donation period and set a price for remdesivir, the same principle applies," O'Day said in the letter. 

About the drug: Remdesivir, which is currently administered intravenously through infusions, is the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus infections. 

Until now, remdesivir treatments had been donated to the US government and allocated by the US Department of Health and Human Services and states. However, the US government’s last scheduled shipments of that donation are going out today.

"At the level we have priced remdesivir and with government programs in place, along with additional Gilead assistance as needed, we believe all patients will have access," O'Day said. "Gilead has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whereby HHS and states will continue to manage allocation to hospitals until the end of September. After this period, once supplies are less constrained, HHS will no longer manage allocation."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar announced that agreement during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Monday.

"President Trump has secured half a million courses of treatment of remdesivir through September," Azar told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. 

1 hr 2 min ago

Only 4 US states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Weeks after most US states began lifting their lockdowns, parts of the country are clamping down on renewed restrictions hoping to slow staggering surges in new case numbers.

With July 4 approaching, officials are trying not to repeat scenes of Memorial Day, when thousands across the country flocked to beaches, bars and parties while experts cautioned the crowds could lead to spikes in cases down the road. At least 12 states have hit a pause on their reopening plans hoping to contain the spread.

Here's where states stand on Covid-19 cases:

  • At least 31 states are now seeing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week:  Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
  • At least 15 states are going steady: Hawaii, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington state
  • Only four states are seeing a decline: Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

1 hr 14 min ago

Americans must "act responsibly" by wearing masks, Health secretary says

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise around the United States, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urged Americans to practice social distancing and wear face coverings as people go back to work and school. 

“This is a real call to action. We have all got to, as Americans, act responsibly,” he said on “Good Morning America” on Monday.  

While Azar said there are different circumstances depending on where you are, the advice is the same for everybody.  

“Social distance under all circumstances, and if you can’t, wear facial coverings,” Azar said. 

Azar said that the United States does not need a national mandate requiring masks, but that we need local leaders determining the circumstances in a community, and that individuals should assess their own situations and act responsibly.  

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said it's up to state and local governments to issue guidance and orders on face masks.

Face masks — which has been proven to be an effective way to stop person-to-person spread of coronavirus — has become a contentious topic.

President Trump has been reluctant to wear a face mask in front of cameras, and the debate over their use has spilled into local communities. This week, residents of Palm Beach County in Florida erupted in anger at a commissioner's meeting after an unanimous vote to make masks mandatory. 

1 hr 27 min ago

It's 8 a.m in New York and 1 p.m in London. Here's the latest on the pandemic

The coronavirus death toll has risen rapidly since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March. A month later, fatalities passed 100,000. In May, the toll topped 250,000.

Now that number has doubled in less than two months -- more than 500,000 people have died, and more than 10.1 million cases have now been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is disproportionately fueling that rise. It accounts for a quarter of all infections and fatalities, despite only constituting about 4% of the global population.

US "window is closing": On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned that the "window is closing" for the country to get the pandemic under control.

Only two US states are reporting a recent decline in new coronavirus cases: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections.

Vaccine may not produce herd immunity: Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

EU to finalize travel restrictions: European Union ambassadors are meeting today to finalize advice on which countries' travelers should be banned from the bloc, amid fears that summer tourism will create new hotspots. Among those who may be blocked: Americans.

Covid-19 patients will develop PTSD, UK group warns: A “significant proportion” of people who were hospitalized with coronavirus “will go on to develop symptoms” of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a report from the UK’s ‘Covid Trauma Response Working Group.’ Dr Michael Bloomfield, a trauma expert on the group’s panel, believes PTSD screening should be “mandatory” for discharged Covid-19 patients.

China locks down province of 400,000 after just 18 new cases: China isn't taking any chances of a second wave gripping the country -- despite having largely contained its outbreak in recent months.

In stark contrast with the relaxing of restrictions elsewhere, about 400,000 people have been placed under strict lockdown in Anxin county, in the central province of Hebei, after just 18 fresh cases were detected.

India sees more than 100,000 new infections in six days: India has recorded its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, after 19,459 new cases were reported on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.

India has now seen more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in the past six days alone.

Latin America sees surge in cases as some countries re-open: Brazil reported 30,476 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as some areas continue the reopening process, bringing the country's total number of cases to 1,344,143. The death toll stands at 57,622, while the country continues reopening measures in certain areas.

Meanwhile in Mexico, 4,050 new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, according to the Mexican Health Ministry. The new numbers come as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the country's capital, Mexico City, is set to begin a gradual reopening process Monday.

Mexico has the seventh highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with a total death toll of 26,648.