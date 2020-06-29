World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:13 AM ET, Mon June 29, 2020
3 min ago

Japan registers largest increase in new coronavirus cases since lifting emergency 

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan recorded 112 new coronavirus infections on Sunday -- the highest single-day jump since May 25 when the country lifted its state of emergency, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said it also registered one additional coronavirus-related death. 

New coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in Japan in recent days, with more than 100 new daily cases registered for the second time in the past three days. 

The country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the government does not believe it's necessary to reimpose a state of emergency.

Suga said the recent surge is the result of the increased proactive testing of those in close contact with the patients who have tested positive for the virus.  

Japan's capital, Tokyo, recorded its highest daily increase in new cases in about two months, posting 60 new cases on Sunday. Tokyo has reported a total of 6,114 cases.

Japan has reported a total of 18,366 coronavirus cases, including 972 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

37 min ago

Australian state of Victoria sees highest daily coronavirus case count in months 

From CNN’s Angus Watson in Sydney

A member of the Covid-19 testing team holds a vile with a swab from a test conducted at a pop-up testing facility on June 28 in Melbourne, Australia.
A member of the Covid-19 testing team holds a vile with a swab from a test conducted at a pop-up testing facility on June 28 in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The fourth day of a coronavirus "testing blitz" in the Australian state of Victoria returned 75 positive results on Sunday, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Monday.

Sunday’s count was the 14th consecutive day of double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases in Victoria -- and the largest single-daily increase reported by the state since March 30. 

Of the 75 cases, 74 were considered to be locally transmitted, according to the Victorian Department of Health.

“I think it’s a concerning number,” said Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, adding: “I think it will get worse before it gets better.”

Testing blitz: Victorian authorities said 15,000 people were tested on Sunday and 53,000 since the "blitz" began on June 25, with tests being offered to all people living in 10 targeted hotspots in the state. The Victorian state government has sought help from the Australian Defence Force to conduct extra tests. 

There are currently 288 active cases in Victoria, with nine people in hospital in intensive care, according to the Victorian Department of Health. Victoria is home to one of Australia's largest cities, Melbourne.

Elsewhere in Australia: New South Wales -- home to Sydney, and Australia’s worst hit state since the beginning of the pandemic -- recorded just seven new daily cases as of 8 p.m. local time Sunday, according to its health department.

Australia has reported a total of 7,764 coronavirus cases, including 104 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

50 min ago

Mexico reports 4,000 new coronavirus cases as capital city prepares to reopen

From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City

A worker tests swabs for coronavirus at Central de Abastos on June 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.
A worker tests swabs for coronavirus at Central de Abastos on June 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico reported 4,050 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the country's health ministry.

The country's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 216,852.

The ministry also reported 267 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,648.

The new numbers come as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the country's capital, Mexico City, is set to begin a gradual reopening process Monday.

Mexico has recorded the seventh highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide.

48 min ago

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity if too many people refuse to get it

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks after a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks after a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for (a) 70, 75% effective vaccine."

CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.

In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.

"No -- unlikely," he answered.

Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.

1 hr 36 min ago

Global coronavirus deaths surpass half a million

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

More than 500,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

The death toll currently stands at 501,206, with the United States holding the highest death toll.

The US has witnessed 125,793 deaths from Covid-19, according to JHU, accounting for more than a quarter of the global total.

1 hr 37 min ago

Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Eliott C. McLaughlin

Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to last week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections. Officials there and across the United States are also warning of an increase in cases among younger people.

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals those of New York's peak in early April (New York's new case tally Saturday was about 6% of Florida's). On Sunday, Florida's Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's surge in cases in the past week was the result of a "test dump," echoing an assertion from the White House that an increase in testing is resulting in the higher numbers.

The ex-head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contended the increase was actual, not an anomaly related to testing numbers, and warned more spread and deaths were in the country's future.

1 hr 11 min ago

US Vice President Mike Pence encourages young Americans to get tested and people to wear masks

From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Kevin Bohn

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference alongside Gov. Greg Abbott at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center West Campus on June 28 in Dallas, Texas.
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference alongside Gov. Greg Abbott at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center West Campus on June 28 in Dallas, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP

US Vice President Mike Pence has encouraged young Americans to get a coronavirus test if they have concerns.

During his briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday, Pence discussed how they can “accelerate results of testing.” He said he would take the feedback to the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the administration’s private partners.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased testing. At his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last week Trump suggested that he had asked for testing to be slowed down.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, told reporters that Texas health officials are seeing an increase in hospitalization rates among 20- to 40-year-olds, which she said indicated there is a large percentage in this age group who are positive but were asymptomatic.

Pence also encouraged Americans to wear masks, but again deferred to local ordinances for mask requirements.

“If your local officials in consultation with the state are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas and where you can't maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea and it will, we know, from experience, will slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Pence said at a briefing at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday.

Later in the briefing, Birx said, “I'm really appealing to every Texan to wear a mask.” Pence and Birx both stressed that younger Americans need to take steps to protect older Americans.

This is a moment where you really have -- we have to put our arms around and protect the most vulnerable among us and particularly seniors with underlying health conditions are precisely those for whom the worst outcomes occur,” Pence said.

Pence wore a mask earlier Sunday while visiting a church but has not always worn masks in public events.