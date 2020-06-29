Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Japan recorded 112 new coronavirus infections on Sunday -- the highest single-day jump since May 25 when the country lifted its state of emergency, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said it also registered one additional coronavirus-related death.

New coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in Japan in recent days, with more than 100 new daily cases registered for the second time in the past three days.

The country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the government does not believe it's necessary to reimpose a state of emergency.

Suga said the recent surge is the result of the increased proactive testing of those in close contact with the patients who have tested positive for the virus.

Japan's capital, Tokyo, recorded its highest daily increase in new cases in about two months, posting 60 new cases on Sunday. Tokyo has reported a total of 6,114 cases.

Japan has reported a total of 18,366 coronavirus cases, including 972 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.