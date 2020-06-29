Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity if too many people refuse to get it
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.
With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.
"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for (a) 70, 75% effective vaccine."
A CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.
In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.
"No -- unlikely," he answered.
Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.
The US has witnessed 125,793 deaths from Covid-19, according to JHU, accounting for more than a quarter of the global total.
Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Eliott C. McLaughlin
Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to last week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.
A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections. Officials there and across the United States are also warning of an increase in cases among younger people.
Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals those of New York's peak in early April (New York's new case tally Saturday was about 6% of Florida's). On Sunday, Florida's Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.
The ex-head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contended the increase was actual, not an anomaly related to testing numbers, and warned more spread and deaths were in the country's future.
US Vice President Mike Pence encourages young Americans to get tested and people to wear masks
From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Kevin Bohn
US Vice President Mike Pence has encouraged young Americans to get a coronavirus test if they have concerns.
During his briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday, Pence discussed how they can “accelerate results of testing.” He said he would take the feedback to the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the administration’s private partners.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased testing. At his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last week Trump suggested that he had asked for testing to be slowed down.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, told reporters that Texas health officials are seeing an increase in hospitalization rates among 20- to 40-year-olds, which she said indicated there is a large percentage in this age group who are positive but were asymptomatic.
Pence also encouraged Americans to wear masks, but again deferred to local ordinances for mask requirements.
“If your local officials in consultation with the state are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas and where you can't maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea and it will, we know, from experience, will slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Pence said at a briefing at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday.
Later in the briefing, Birx said, “I'm really appealing to every Texan to wear a mask.” Pence and Birx both stressed that younger Americans need to take steps to protect older Americans.
This is a moment where you really have -- we have to put our arms around and protect the most vulnerable among us and particularly seniors with underlying health conditions are precisely those for whom the worst outcomes occur,” Pence said.
Pence wore a mask earlier Sunday while visiting a church but has not always worn masks in public events.