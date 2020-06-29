At least 143 people at the University of Georgia test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Jamiel Lynch
The University Health Center at the University of Georgia says 143 members of the UGA community, including students and staff, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement on their website.
The statement said that this includes people who tested at the University Health Center as well as those who were tested other places and reported results back to the university.
CNN has reached out to the university for more information.
1 hr 9 min ago
Diamondbacks player to skip 2020 MLB season, agent says
From CNN's Jillian Martin
Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake has decided not to play in the 2020 MLB season, according to a statement from his agent.
The statement from Leake's agent, Danny Horwits, said, "During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020."
Horwits added it was not an easy decision for Leake.
Read the statement:
1 hr 17 min ago
Georgia governor extends state of emergency and other safety measures
From CNN’s Maria Cartaya
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders on Monday to keep safety measures in place as the state works to contain coronavirus.
One order will extend the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on August 11. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing and healthcare capacity.
An additional executive order will continue to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.
The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide "rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education" in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. That order runs through 11:59 p.m. on July 15.
"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations,” Kemp said.
“Together, we can win the fight against Covid-19 and emerge stronger,” he added.
The latest numbers: On Monday afternoon, Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 79,417 cases of Covid-19, 2,784 deaths, 10,824 hospitalizations, and 2,289 admissions into intensive care units in the state.
1 hr 7 min ago
Peru reports 2,946 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Claudia Rebaza
Peru reports 2,946 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 282,365, according to data released by the country’s health ministry.
Peru’s capital, Lima, continued to show the highest number of cases in the country with 157,050 people infected.
The death toll has reached 9,504, with 187 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the ministry’s data reported 181 new deaths.
Peru has now the sixth-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
1 hr 39 min ago
New Jersey pausing restart of indoor dining: "This isn't forever"
From CNN's Leinz Vales
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that a “number of factors” went into his decision to not reopen indoor dining after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in states that reopened their indoor dining.
“This isn’t a forever and for always, but this virus indoors, sedentary, lack of ventilation, close proximity is just a lot more lethal than it is outdoors,” Murphy said. “You look at what’s going on in other parts of the country right now, we have gone through hell in New Jersey. We’ve lost over 13,000 people. We’re trying to do everything we can to not go through hell again.”
Indoor dining in New Jersey was scheduled to resume Thursday, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Murphy insisted that the pause in reopening indoor dining would not be permanent.
“We think if we can push off indoor dining even for a few weeks, we can better run the virus to the ground,” Murphy said.
Asked if the New Jersey governor believes that premature reopening was to blame for the surge in coronavirus cases health officials are seeing across the nation, Murphy said:
“We’re not in the end zone ourselves. We announced fatalities today, but I personally believe that series of events or that series of steps is the right way to think about this, incremental, outside first, be aggressive when you shut, and be cautious when you open.”
1 hr 35 min ago
UK prime minister to announce infrastructure initiative to kickstart economic recovery from Covid-19
From CNN's Luke McGee
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a major new initiative to deliver "jobs, skills and infrastructure" to Britain as its economy reels from the coronavirus crisis.
In a speech in the West Midlands on Tuesday, Johnson will set out the plan to invest five billion pounds (approximately $6.1 billion) for infrastructure projects, according to a Downing Street statement previewing the prime minister's address.
Johnson is expected to say: “It sounds positively Rooseveltian. It sounds like a New Deal. All I can say is that if so, then that is how it is meant to sound and to be, because that is what the times demand ... This is a government that is wholly committed not just to defeating coronavirus but to using this crisis finally to tackle this country’s great unresolved challenges of the last three decades."
US President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal has traditionally been credited with helping lift the nation out of the Great Depression. When Roosevelt took office in 1933, he pushed through a sprawling set of laws and public works programs geared to revive the economy.
The UK government investment is expected to improve hospital maintenance, eradicate mental health dormitories, build hospitals and improve emergency room capacity, the statement says. The money will also be spent on improving the road and rail network, repairing bridges, upgrading schools and maintenance of prisons.
1 hr 38 min ago
Los Angeles has only enough hospital beds for a few weeks, health official says
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
With the current rate of case increases in Los Angeles, hospital beds will reach capacity within just a few weeks. Currently, there are only 200 intensive care unit beds available in the county, according to data presented by Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly.
“The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the next few weeks,” Ghaly said.
She added there are only enough ventilators in the county to last four weeks and says the county’s projections show a marked increase in mortality rates.
The hospital system does have the ability to increase capacity by once again canceling all elective surgeries and adding beds in non-traditional areas like emergency rooms.
“We want to avoid the need to surge at all costs,” Ghaly warned.
One in 140 people in Los Angeles are likely infectious right now. Just last week, that number was only about one in 400, according to Ghaly.
“We can’t sustain this rate of increases. We just can’t,” Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “This train can be a runaway train if we don’t put the brakes on it.”
2 hr 3 min ago
CDC official calls spread of Covid-19 in US "discouraging"
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
The extent of the spread of coronavirus across the US is discouraging and it could be difficult to control, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.
“What we hope is we can take it seriously and slow the transmission in these places,” Schuchat said at a JAMA Live event. “But what I think is very discouraging is we’re clearly not at a point where there’s so little virus being spread that it’s going to be easy to snuff out.”
While the spread of the virus cannot necessarily be stopped, it can be modified by personal behavior, Schuchat said. She said people need to continue to wear face coverings, practice good hand hygiene and socially distance to try to help slow and control the spread.
“I think there was a lot of wishful thinking around the country that, hey, summer, everything’s going to be fine, we’re over this. And we are not even beginning to be over this,” she said.
“We just need to expect this virus to continue to circulate, but in terms of the weather or the season helping us, I don’t think we can count on that,” Schuchat added.
2 hr 12 min ago
Oregon governor enacts statewide face mask requirement
From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has now required the state’s residents to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces beginning July 1, according to a statement released today.
Face covering requirements are already mandated in eight counties but this would broaden the mandate to the whole state, the statement explained.
“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing,” Brown said in the statement.
“If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public,” she added.