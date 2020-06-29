At least 143 people at the University of Georgia test positive for Covid-19

Brian Kemp is greeted as he visits the House Chambers in Atlanta, on Friday, June 26. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders on Monday to keep safety measures in place as the state works to contain coronavirus.

One order will extend the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on August 11. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing and healthcare capacity.

An additional executive order will continue to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.

The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide "rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education" in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. That order runs through 11:59 p.m. on July 15.

"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations,” Kemp said.

“Together, we can win the fight against Covid-19 and emerge stronger,” he added.

The latest numbers: On Monday afternoon, Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 79,417 cases of Covid-19, 2,784 deaths, 10,824 hospitalizations, and 2,289 admissions into intensive care units in the state.