By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Julia Hollingsworth, Amy Woodyatt and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:41 p.m. ET, June 29, 2020
1 hr ago

McConnell: "We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ian Sloan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, wears a protective mask while arriving to a Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 25. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated his strong support of wearing masks and face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "we must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

"Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter," he added.

McConnell, speaking on the floor of the Senate, said, “The more we hate the pain and suffering that accompanied the strict stay-home guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take responsible small steps every day to ensure our country can play on offense against the virus.”

He has made similar remarks in recent weeks about wearing masks – most recently on Friday in Kentucky where he stressed people should continue to social distance and wear masks in public “until we find a vaccine.” 

33 min ago

At least 14 US states have paused reopening plans

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Roxanne Garcia

Weeks after most US states began lifting their lockdowns, parts of the country are now pausing reopening plans and adding restrictions in an effort to slow staggering surges in new case numbers.

At least 14 states have announced they are pausing or rolling back reopening measures. These include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington state.

Here is a breakdown by state:

Arizona – Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday the state’s reopening plans are now “on pause” as a result of a major spike in coronavirus cases.

Arkansas – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he is not ready to further lift restrictions as cases surge. 

California – Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars closed in seven counties, including Los Angeles County.

Delaware – Gov. John Carney announced Thursday the delay of phase three of economic reopening originally scheduled for today. 

Florida – Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has no plan of continuing its reopening. The state has stopped on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars.

Idaho – Gov. Brad Little on Thursday said the state will remain in stage four of reopening for at least two more weeks.

Louisiana – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday formally extended phase two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days, as new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

North Carolina – Gov. Roy Cooper extended the Safer at Home phase two for three additional weeks on Wednesday.

New Jersey – Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the state “must hit pause” on the resumption of indoor dining, which was set to resume this coming Thursday. “Under our revised plan indoor dining will now be reset to resume at a later date to be determined," Murphy said.

Nevada – Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday there is no timeline for further lifting of restrictions.

Maine – Gov. Janet Mills paused the state's next phase, which would allow bars and restaurants to reopen Wednesday.

New Mexico  – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday further economic reopening plans are on hold. “We’re not quite ready to go to phase two,” she said.

Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close again and restaurants to reduce capacity to 50%. On Thursday Abbot said the state would pause any further phases to open Texas.

Washington state – Gov. Jay Inslee said he is pausing reopening as cites are seeing rising coronavirus cases

1 hr 7 min ago

Tennessee extends state of emergency until August 29

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch 

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30. Alex Brandon/AP

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has extended the state of emergency for Tennessee until August 29, his office announced in a press release.

According to the release, the order allows the continued suspension of various laws and regulations and other measures in these orders to facilitate the treatment and containment of Covid-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings, and protecting vulnerable populations. 

The order urges people to wear face coverings, but there is no statewide mandate.

 

1 hr 10 min ago

At least 26 NHL players have tested positive for Covid-19 since June 8

From CNN's David Close

The National Hockey League has revealed that 26 players have tested positive for coronavirus since June 8.

In a statement on Monday, the league announced that from a group of more than 250 players who recently reported to team facilities, 15 had Covid-19 tests return positive. 

The league also said that it was aware of 11 additional players who tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the league's optional "Phase 2'" return-to-play activities. 

"All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests," the statement said.
53 min ago

How can I stay safe if I have to get in an elevator?

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Foot guides help with social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus as seen in an elevator in Washington, DC. Katherine Frey/The Washington Post/Getty Images

As states reopen in the coronavirus pandemic, you might find yourself in an elevator. It’s best to take the stairs if you can. But if you can’t, emergency room physician Dr. Leana Wen offers several tips:

  • Wear a mask. Not only does wearing a mask reduce your risk of inhaling the virus — which can linger in the air for 8 minutes — it also helps reduce your chances of infecting others if you are an asymptomatic carrier.
  • Use a tissue to push the elevator buttons. If you don’t have a tissue, use your elbow, then wash or disinfect that area when you can.
  • Try to keep your distance from anyone else inside the elevator as much as possible.

Hear more:

1 hr 21 min ago

New Jersey reports 156 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

The state of New Jersey reported an additional 156 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to at least 171,272.

The state reported 18 confirmed new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,138.

The daily positivity rate for June 25 was 1.92%, and “that is a good sign,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. 

The numbers “continue to fuel positive trends” but “only tell part of our story,” he said adding that he wants to continue to move down in ranking among US states with regards to patients in hospitals and death reports.

“Frankly, I'd never thought I’d say these words, if I could build a wall around us or around our region I would. But we cant so we have to rely on personal responsibility and the right behavior, the common sense for the common good," Murphy said.

Some context: Last week, the governors of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory asking people traveling to any of the three states from places where coronavirus cases are surging to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

1 hr 27 min ago

Vice President Pence talks to governors as Covid-19 cases surge across the country

From CNN's Jason Hoffman 

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, on June 26. Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with the nation's governors today during a call regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a readout of the call, Pence "discussed best practices with our Nation’s governors on limiting the COVID-19 spread while keeping America open, including encouraging Americans to adhere to state and local guidelines and to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, who joined the call from New Mexico, discussed “implementing tailored adjustments to reopening plans based on data, ensuring adequate hospital surge capacity, protecting the most vulnerable especially nursing home residents, deploying increased testing and resources to hot spots, and encouraging citizens follow social distancing guidelines.”

The readout echoes what many of the task force officials said at the task force briefing last Friday.

In addition to Pence and Birx, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Admiral Brett Giroir, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, and Eric Heighberger from the Federal Emergency Management Agency  participated in the call.

1 hr 42 min ago

These Florida counties will close their beaches during July 4 weekend 

From CNN's Allison Flexner

Beachgoers take advantage of the opening of South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 10. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Florida beaches from Palm Beach to Key West will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Here are the counties that have announced closures:

Monroe County  

Monroe County, along with all municipalities in the Florida Keys, will be closing beaches beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, through the morning of Tuesday, July 7, according to Monroe County Public Information Officer Kristen Livengood.

The city of Key West said in a statement that its beach closure is being done “to avoid large crowds gathering during this Covid-19 pandemic. The closure dovetails with that of Monroe County’s beaches to help send a clear message of safety.”

In that statement, Key West city officials added that masks will be required inside establishments, though they can be removed – once people are seated – to eat in a complying restaurant. Masks are also required outdoors when people are unable to remain six feet from others, such as walking down a crowded sidewalk.

Miami-Dade County 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez says all beaches and parks in the county will close this Friday, through Tuesday, July 7. He warned the closure could be extended if conditions don't improve and people don't follow rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Broward County

Deputy County Administrator Monica Cepero issued an Emergency Order 20-19, which officially closes the beaches from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The order also clearly identifies the entities authorized to enforce the closure and sets forth consequences for non-compliance, including civil and criminal penalties.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner told CNN on Sunday that he will also be issuing an order to close beaches under his jurisdiction.

"In consultation with our county administrator, we will be issuing an order tomorrow, tomorrow morning, that will close the Palm Beach County beaches throughout the entirety of the county for the holiday weekend," Kerner said.

"It is an unfortunate result, but public health remains the focus of the elected leaders of Palm Beach County," Kerner added. "Unfortunately, this Fourth of July will not be spent at the beach."

Kerner’s office tells CNN the closures will be from Friday until Sunday.

1 hr 55 min ago

New Jersey will "hit pause" on indoor dining for foreseeable future, governor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the state “must hit pause” on the resumption of indoor dining, which was set to resume Thursday.

“Under our revised plan indoor dining will now be reset to resume at a later date to be determined," Murphy said.

The state does not want to experience spikes similar to what has been happening across the US. The governor said it brings him “no joy” to do this.

The “national situation compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," Murphy said.

The governor mentioned some instances in which establishments across the state have seen “overcrowding” and a “complete disregard for social distancing” and “very few, if any, face coverings.”

“Compliance is not a polite suggestion, it is required," Murphy said.

The governor also said shopping malls opened Monday to limited capacity as the state prepares for the reopening of outdoor amusement centers as well on Thursday along with indoor recreational facilities and museums and libraries.