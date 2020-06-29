McConnell: "We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks"

Weeks after most US states began lifting their lockdowns, parts of the country are now pausing reopening plans and adding restrictions in an effort to slow staggering surges in new case numbers.

At least 14 states have announced they are pausing or rolling back reopening measures. These include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington state.

Here is a breakdown by state:

Arizona – Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday the state’s reopening plans are now “on pause” as a result of a major spike in coronavirus cases.

Arkansas – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he is not ready to further lift restrictions as cases surge.

California – Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars closed in seven counties, including Los Angeles County.

Delaware – Gov. John Carney announced Thursday the delay of phase three of economic reopening originally scheduled for today.

Florida – Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has no plan of continuing its reopening. The state has stopped on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars.

Idaho – Gov. Brad Little on Thursday said the state will remain in stage four of reopening for at least two more weeks.

Louisiana – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday formally extended phase two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days, as new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

North Carolina – Gov. Roy Cooper extended the Safer at Home phase two for three additional weeks on Wednesday.

New Jersey – Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the state “must hit pause” on the resumption of indoor dining, which was set to resume this coming Thursday. “Under our revised plan indoor dining will now be reset to resume at a later date to be determined," Murphy said.

Nevada – Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday there is no timeline for further lifting of restrictions.

Maine – Gov. Janet Mills paused the state's next phase, which would allow bars and restaurants to reopen Wednesday.

New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday further economic reopening plans are on hold. “We’re not quite ready to go to phase two,” she said.

Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close again and restaurants to reduce capacity to 50%. On Thursday Abbot said the state would pause any further phases to open Texas.

Washington state – Gov. Jay Inslee said he is pausing reopening as cites are seeing rising coronavirus cases