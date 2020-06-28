JUST IN: Global coronavirus cases surpass 10 million

Volunteers, health care workers and doctors participate in a protest in April in Miami. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The terrible milestone comes six months after initial cases were first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in mid-December, before continuing to spread across the globe.

Covid-19 has infected 10,001,527 and killed at least 499,123 people globally.

The figure comes as numerous countries like the UK ease lockdown restrictions, yet the pandemic continues to course through nations. Countries like Germany, which effectively handled the first wave, are seeing an uptick in new infections -- a problem that experts say will recur until a vaccine is found.

Other countries are seeing more than 10,000 infections a day. In India, authorities are scrambling to open a Covid-19 treatment facility to deal with the surge in cases in the nation's capital, New Delhi.

The US leads with the most deaths and confirmed cases worldwide. There are at least 2,510,323 coronavirus cases and 125,539 deaths from the disease in the country.

After managing to slow the spread in May, coronavirus numbers have skyrocketed in inland states, including Texas and Arizona. Now only two US states are reporting a decline in new cases compared to last week -- Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day record high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals that of New York's peak in daily cases in early April.

