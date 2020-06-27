Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Los Angeles health care system risks being overwhelmed, county health director warns
Los Angeles County's health care system could be overwhelmed “without immediate actions to slow the spread" of Covid-19, a public health expert has warned.
The county has a total of 93,232 cases and 3,267 deaths so far.
“While we did anticipate increases in cases as sectors reopened, we did not expect the increases to be this steep this quickly,” county Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a press release on Friday. “Without immediate actions to slow the spread, we risk having too many people requiring hospital care and possibly overwhelming our healthcare system."
The department has reported increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate for testing in recent weeks, according to the press release.
##Reopening
23 min ago
Alaska's largest city is making public face coverings mandatory
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, issued an order Friday requiring people to wear face coverings in public.
The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday morning local time.
“Unfortunately, not enough people are practicing the distancing needed to keep the curve flat, so we have a choice between doing nothing, hunkering down, or masking up,” Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said in a statement.
Anchorage has experienced a significant increase in new cases over the past week, according to the city’s health department. Officials say some of the cases come from non-residents who are in the state as seasonal workers in the seafood industry.
44 min ago
Fact check: As pandemic situation worsens, Pence paints a deceptively rosy picture
Analysis from CNN's Daniel Dale
At Friday's press briefing by the White House's coronavirus task force -- the first in nearly two months -- Vice President Mike Pence painted a rosy picture of a country steadily getting safer and back to normal.
It was a picture at odds with reality.
Leaving out critical information, Pence delivered a more polished version of the upbeat, all-is-well dishonesty that was a hallmark of previous briefings by President Donald Trump, who did not attend the Friday session.
"Despite what you heard, we are in the middle of a public health disaster," CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on air after the briefing.
Pence boasted that "we flattened the curve."
Fact check: The curve for the number of new confirmed cases did decline and plateau in April and May, but has headed sharply upward again in June.
Pence claimed that "all 50 states" are "opening up safely and responsibly."
Pence claimed the country is finished with the painful part of the pandemic, saying "we're in a much better place" than two months ago and the US is no longer "in a time of great losses and great hardship."
Fact check: He was right that the current number of daily deaths is substantially lower than it was at its peak -- but the pandemic is still killing more than 500 Americans a day. The May unemployment rate was 13.3%. In other words, the loss and the hardship continue.
Months into the pandemic, a number of US states are still reporting their highest daily rise in new cases
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson and Jamiel Lynch
At least six US states reported their highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:
Georgia: 1,900 new cases (state total: 72,995 cases and 2,770 deaths)
Tennessee: 1,410 new cases (state total: 39,444 cases and 577 deaths)
Utah: 676 new cases (state total: 20,050 cases and 166 deaths)
Idaho: 283 new cases (state total: 4,865 cases and 90 deaths)
Florida: 8,938 new cases (state total: 122,960 cases and 3,366 deaths)
Arkansas: 678 new cases (state total: 18,740 cases and 249 deaths)
South Carolina also had its second-highest one-day jump on Friday.
45 min ago
The latest White House coronavirus briefing has health experts worried
From CNN's Andrea Kane
On Friday, the White House coronavirus task force held its first public briefing in two months -- but health experts expressed concern afterward, saying Vice President Mike Pence offered little guidance for the country.
“This is a sad moment,” epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant told CNN. “In all the modeling we did, in all the projections, we never modeled a federal government that didn't take charge, that didn't have a strategy. It's really disheartening."
The US recorded more than 40,000 new cases on Friday alone, and infection rates are going up in more than 30 states, forcing several to dial back their reopening efforts -- which Pence didn't address in the briefing.
"This is the all-time high we've had since the beginning of the pandemic and we squandered five months,” Brilliant said.
“What I worry about now is the Fourth of July,” he added. “We had Memorial Day; three or four weeks after that we had a peak in cases. Two or three more weeks from now, we'll have a peak in deaths.”
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned that the US was "still just in the very beginning of the pandemic."
Only about 5-7% of the US population has been infected so far, he said, and herd immunity would require about 60-70% be infected. "So, when you think about all the pain, suffering, death, economic disruption we've had, think about how much more we have to go," he added.
46 min ago
Mexico reports more than 5,000 new cases
From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,441 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the country’s total to 208,392.
The ministry also reported 719 more virus deaths, raising Mexico's death toll to 25,779.
Mexico has the fourth-highest number of cases in Latin America. On Thursday, Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.
1 hr 28 min ago
The US reported more than 40,000 cases on Friday, the highest single-day jump so far
The US had its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 40,173 cases reported nationwide, according to data from according to Johns Hopkins University.
That brings the national total to 2,462,472 cases and 125,045 related deaths.
The first known US coronavirus-related death was on February 6 -- 141 days ago, according to CNN reporting.
1 hr 20 min ago
Brazil reports 46,860 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Luke Henderson and Marcia Reverdosa
Brazil’s health ministry reported 46,860 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday -- bringing the country's total to at least 1,274,974.
The ministry also reported 990 additional related deaths, taking Brazil's toll to 55,961.
Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state and the epicenter of its Covid-19 outbreak, has at least 258,508 confirmed cases. At least 13,966 people have died from the virus there, according to the state health secretary.
Rio de Janeiro state has at least 108,497 cases and at least 9,587 deaths.