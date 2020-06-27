Residents asked to self-quarantine after more than 30 people contracted Covid-19 at a Michigan bar

Residents of East Lansing, Michigan, have been asked to self-quarantine after more than 30 people contracted Covid-19 after visiting the Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub earlier this month, according to a press release from Ingham County Health Department.
The Health Department made the decision after residents visited the pub between June 12 and June 20 and reported cases of Covid-19, the statement said.
“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” Ingham County Health officer Linda S. Vail said. “There are likely more people infected with Covid-19 not yet identified."
The bar followed all Covid-19 safety guidelines for employees, including the restaurant’s capacity guidelines and table spacing, according to the statement.
The restaurant opted to close down temporarily to install air purifying technology in the HVAC system and to create a strategy to eliminate lines at the establishment, according to a post on their Facebook page.