Residents asked to self-quarantine after more than 30 people contracted Covid-19 at a Michigan bar

courtesy Maria Méndez

The coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty for those working to become American citizens, including Maria Méndez who was fortunate enough to take the oath recently.

When coronavirus hit, Méndez didn't think she would be able to finish the naturalization process until next year.

"I've been waiting for this moment what feels like pretty much my whole life," she told CNN on Saturday.

During the ceremony, she said everyone stood 6 feet apart. The whole process, which usually takes more than an hour, took less than five minutes.

"It was really surreal and a strange experience, but I'm very grateful that, you know, like I said, I was one of the lucky ones that got to still partake, despite, you know, the extreme circumstances that we're living right now," Méndez said.

Living in fear: Méndez has lived in the US most of her life. She came here when she was young as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

She said she considers Austin, Texas, her home – which is where she grew up and currently lives.

"There was always a feeling of uncertainty and anxiety. Because before a very young age, my mom told me ... made me aware of our legal status," she said. "There's always still fear that comes from just growing up with that uncertainty," she added.

Méndez said the fear that something would happen to her and her family was one thing that motivated her to become a citizen.

"That was part of why I really wanted to be a US citizen so, one, I could vote in a country that, you know, I lived my whole life basically. And, two, to feel that weight kind of be lifted off," she said.