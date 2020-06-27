Florida sets new daily record with 9,585 Covid-19 cases

Saturday's data is the highest single day reporting of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassing Friday's 8,942 reported cases.
Florida now has 132,545 Covid-19 cases in the state, according to DOH's daily report.
To note: These figures were released by the Florida's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
46 min ago
Northern Ireland discharges final ICU coronavirus patients
From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood
There are currently no coronavirus patients left in Northern Ireland’s intensive care units, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.
There are currently 21 coronavirus patients still in hospital, the DOH said.
According to the latest data, Northern Ireland has recorded only one new case of coronavirus since Friday, while a total of approximately 1,460 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital after contracting the virus.
A total of at least 549 patients had died from the virus since the pandemic struck, according to the DOH.
49 min ago
Peru extends state of emergency until July 31
From CNN’s Tatiana Arias
The government of Peru extended the country’s state of emergency on Friday until July 31.
Seven of Peru’s 24 regions will remain under more strict quarantine measures compared to the rest of the country which will have its social isolation guidelines relaxed, a statement from Andina, Peru’s state news agency, said on Friday.
Mandatory social isolation guidelines will continue to be required for those under 14-years-old and over 65-years-old in the regions of Arequipa, Ica, Junin, Huanuco, San Martín, Madre de Dios and Ancash.
People in those seven regions can only travel to obtain services and goods deemed as essential and for authorized economic activities.
The latest numbers: According to Peru’s ministry of Health, the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country have been reported in the capital city of Lima, which has at least 153,068 cases.
The country currently reports a total of approximately 272,364 cases and at least 8,939 virus-related deaths as of Friday evening.
53 min ago
Less than 1% of Covid-19 tests conducted in New York state on Friday were positive
New York state has reported that less than 1% of the people tested for Covid-19 were positive, according to data released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Of the roughly 73,000 tests conducted Friday, .96% were positive, the governor’s office said in a release.
New York City’s positivity rate is at 1% for Friday – down from 1.4% reported the day prior.
The state added 703 Covid-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 391,923.
“Today's numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus,” Cuomo said. “While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent — we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against Covid-19. Wear a mask, socially distance — be New York tough"
8 min ago
Residents asked to self-quarantine after roughly 85 people contracted Covid-19 at a Michigan bar
From CNN's Sheena Jones
Residents of East Lansing, Michigan, have been asked to self-quarantine after roughly 85 people contracted Covid-19 after visiting the Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub earlier this month, Ingham County Health officer Linda S. Vail told CNN.
That number is up from the 34 previously reported on June 24 and Vail is expecting that number to rise, she said.
The Health Department made the decision after residents visited the pub between June 12 and June 20 and reported cases of Covid-19, the statement said.
“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” Vail said. “There are likely more people infected with Covid-19 not yet identified."
The bar followed all Covid-19 safety guidelines for employees, including the restaurant’s capacity guidelines and table spacing, according to the statement.
The restaurant opted to close down temporarily to install air purifying technology in the HVAC system and to create a strategy to eliminate lines at the establishment, according to a post on their Facebook page.
2 hr 31 min ago
Pennsylvania announces step-by-step plan to reopen long-term care facilities
Pennsylvania announced a procedure to ease restrictions in long-term care facilities.
These facilities, which include nursing and personal care homes, will have to meet several prerequisites before proceeding into the official three-step process of reopening, according to a statement from the state.
Here are some of the prerequisites, according to the guidance:
Facilities will have to develop an "implementation plan" and make that available on their website. This specifies how reopening and visitation requirements will be met.
Any resident showing Covid-19 symptoms must be tested within 24 hours.
Develop a plan to isolate residents who test positive for Covid-19
Establish screening protocols for staff during each shift, residents each day and all other people entering the building.
Facilities must have "adequate staffing and supply of personal protective equipment for all staff."
But even after a facility checks all of these boxes, the county it is in must be in the "yellow" or "green" phase of the governor's reopening plan in order to move forward with actually allowing visitors, the statement said.
Once a facility meets the prerequisites, it then enters a three-step process of reopening:
Step one: From the date the facility enters step one, it cannot have any new Covid-19 cases among staff or residents and "have no spread in the facility for 14 consecutive days in order to enter step two," the guidance said.
Step two: While in step two, facilities have to maintain no new cases for another 14 consecutive days. Visitors can now be allowed in this phase.
Step three: Facilities can continue to operate with their safety procedures and plans they put into place as long as there are no new cases.
According to the statement, each step of the plan includes "specific criteria for conducting dining, activities, non-essential personnel, volunteers, visitors and outings."
2 hr 53 min ago
What it's like to become a US citizen during a pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty for those working to become American citizens, including Maria Méndez who was fortunate enough to take the oath recently.
When coronavirus hit, Méndez didn't think she would be able to finish the naturalization process until next year.
"I've been waiting for this moment what feels like pretty much my whole life," she told CNN on Saturday.
During the ceremony, she said everyone stood 6 feet apart. The whole process, which usually takes more than an hour, took less than five minutes.
"It was really surreal and a strange experience, but I'm very grateful that, you know, like I said, I was one of the lucky ones that got to still partake, despite, you know, the extreme circumstances that we're living right now," Méndez said.
Living in fear: Méndez has lived in the US most of her life. She came here when she was young as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.
She said she considers Austin, Texas, her home – which is where she grew up and currently lives.
"There was always a feeling of uncertainty and anxiety. Because before a very young age, my mom told me ... made me aware of our legal status," she said. "There's always still fear that comes from just growing up with that uncertainty," she added.
Méndez said the fear that something would happen to her and her family was one thing that motivated her to become a citizen.
"That was part of why I really wanted to be a US citizen so, one, I could vote in a country that, you know, I lived my whole life basically. And, two, to feel that weight kind of be lifted off," she said.
3 hr 30 min ago
It's 2 p.m in London and 9 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic.
More than 9.8 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide and at least 494,841 people have died due to the virus.
Here are the latest developments with the pandemic:
Latin America: Colombia reported 3,843 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday – the country's biggest single-day jump in cases so far. It also reported 157 new deaths.
Cases in the US: The United States also reported its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases yesterday with 40,173 new cases reported nationwide. Infection rates are also going up in more than 30 states.
President Trump: The White House is taking several measures to protect the President from contracting the virus. This includes things like disinfecting places he goes, regular testing of those around him and frequent health checks.
Los Angeles County: Public health officials are warning the health care system could be overwhelmed “without immediate actions to slow the spread" of Covid-19.
Travel ban: Several diplomats told CNN on Friday that the European Union will likely ban American travelers as international travel starts to reopen. The EU is concerned about the spiking infections in the US.
Travel agreements: The British government says it will announce travel agreements with countries such as France, Greece and Spain next week as it reviews its policy of imposing a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Britain. In early June, the UK closed its borders and imposed a mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the country.
Education: Schools in Italy will reopen on September 14 with social distancing measures in place. Schools will also be required to stagger morning arrivals and seat students one meter apart from each other. Meals must also be eaten in classrooms, rather than in school cafeterias.
4 hr 48 min ago
Italian students will return to school in September
From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo in Rome
Schools in Italy will reopen on September 14 with social distancing measures in place, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Education Minister Lucia Azzolina announced Friday.
According to the government’s announcement, schools will be required to stagger morning arrivals and seat students one meter apart from each other. Meals must also be eaten in classrooms, rather than in school cafeterias.
"These guidelines will allow us to send back to school our daughters and sons in maximum safety,” Conte said during a press conference.
Italy’s Education Minister conceded that there are "some issues" regarding the lack of space within school buildings to accommodate all students under socially distanced conditions, cautioning that some 15% of students would be affected by the lack of space.
While home-schooling will only be permissible for older students, the government says it will make use of decommissioned schools and encourage more outdoor activities, including field trips, to tackle the lack of available space for other grades.
"Let the students breathe culture…why not? Take the smaller children to parks when the weather allows it and let them be close to nature,” Azzolina said.
In order to prepare for the safe resumption of classes in September, Prime Minister Conte said the government would invest an extra 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to renovate schools, procure protective sanitation products and provide training to educators.
"This money is not aimed only to face the coronavirus. We dream of a different school, a school where finally money is invested to improve it,” Italy’s Education Minister said.
"Kindergarten and primary school children have suffered the most during the lockdown…and also the disabled. They are the ones who have suffered most, and they are the ones to whom schools will need to give a stronger answer in September,” she added.