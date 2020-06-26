Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Zamira Rahim and Lindsay Isaac, CNN
Updated 7:31 AM ET, Fri June 26, 2020
5 min ago
Hating lockdown? A third of British people have actually enjoyed it
From CNN's Rob Picheta
A third of British people have enjoyed coronavirus lockdown, according to a massive study that tracked the emotions of more than 70,000 people in the last 14 weeks.
One in three respondents told researchers at University College London (UCL) that, on balance, they had enjoyed the period of restrictions.
But the survey highlighted the social inequalities that impacted people's experience during the lockdown, with those who earned more and those who did not have underlying mental health conditions more likely to enjoy it.
Former boxing champ known as the "Hands of Stone" hospitalized with coronavirus
Former world boxing champion Roberto Duránhas been hospitalized with Covid-19 in Panama City, his son said in an Instagram post on Friday.
"My father's exams just came back positive for Covid-19. Thank God he only has no more symptoms than that of a cold," Robin Durán wrote.
Durán’sson said his 69-year-old father was not in intensive care or using a ventilator, but is under observation. "We just talked to the doctor and he told us his lungs are ok and there are no signs of anything serious," he said.
Widely known as "Hands of Stone," Durán, born in Panama in 1951, is considered of one boxing’s greatest fighters. At one point Durán’srecord stood at 71 wins and one loss. He retired from the sport in 2001.
Panama has had 29,037 cases of Covid-19 and 564 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has implemented some of the toughest lockdown restrictions in its region.
35 min ago
Plasma therapy may be key to reducing India's coronavirus deaths, Delhi Chief Minister says
From CNN's Esha Mitra
Plasma therapy has reduced the number of deaths in one Delhi hospital by half since medical trials began, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing on Friday.
The experimental treatment uses antibodies from the blood plasma of patients recovered from coronavirus to help strengthen the immune response of others still battling Covid-19.
"We hope that through plasma therapy we can reduce deaths due to the virus," Kejriwal said, adding that while the treatment was not very useful for seriously ill patients, it prevented people with milder cases from deteriorating further.
Kejriwal also said that Delhi had provided oximeters for people being treated at home. Oximeters are devices that measure the saturation of oxygen carried in your red blood cells.
"Many times in mild or asymptomatic cases there are no symptoms but oxygen levels drop drastically and that leads to death, [so] we hope that people can be saved if they are consistently monitoring their oxygen level," Kejriwal said.
Nearly all patients being treated at home have been provided an oximeter by the Delhi state government, he added.
Delhi became India's worst hit city on Wednesday, as cases surged in the capital territory. Hospitals in the city are scrambling for beds and suffering from a shortage of health care workers.
India's Supreme Court has criticized Delhi over its handling of Covid-19 patients and the treatment of the dead. The court issued a notice earlier in June to a hospital in the city, the Delhi government, and four other states on the proper treatment of Covid-19 patients.
Following the Supreme Court notice, Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi state authorities at a meeting where officials decided to increase testing in the area to 18,000 tests a day.
Kejriwal admitted Friday that there was a shortage of hospital beds at the beginning of June but said the situation was now under control.
"We have 13,500 beds available of which only 6,000 are occupied, even though we are adding about 3,000 cases daily, people are recovering quickly so the number of beds occupied has remained roughly the same over the last week," he said.
Delhi officials have increased the number of ICU beds available for patients and are also using banquet halls and hotels to supplement hospital beds, the chief minister added.
As of Friday, Delhi has 73,780 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 2,429 deaths and 44,765 recoveries according to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
49 min ago
Millions may have had coronavirus in the past without knowing it, CDC says
From CNN's Faith Karimi
With infection numbers rising in more than 30 states, the US has set a daily record for new coronavirus cases. And federal health officials warn that the number of people who've been infected is vastly undercounted.
At least 37,077 coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, surpassing a previous one-day high on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The sudden spike in confirmed cases in recent days comes as no surprise, a health expert said.
"Every epidemiologist was telling, screaming as loud as we could that three weeks after Memorial Day, we'd have a peak in the cases and five weeks after Memorial Day we'd begin to see a peak in deaths, hospitalizations and deaths," epidemiologist Larry Brilliant told CNN's Don Lemon Thursday night.
"If you let everybody out without face masks and without social distancing in the middle of a pandemic, this is what was predicted."
The agency previously said that people aged over 65 years and older were at high risk of severe illness.
On Thursday the CDC removed the age classification, saying that risk increased as people aged.
"[The] CDC now warns that among adults, risk increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness," the agency said in a statement.
"Recent data ... has shown that the older people are, the higher their risk of severe illness from Covid-19."
The agency added that while age remained an independent risk factor for severe illness, the threat faced by older adults was also due to the group being more likely than younger people to have underlying heatlh conditions.
“Understanding who is most at risk for severe illness helps people make the best decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.
“While we are all at risk for Covid-19, we need to be aware of who is susceptible to severe complications so that we take appropriate measures to protect their health and well-being.”
The CDC also updated its list of underlying conditions which increase the risk of severe illness. The conditions are:
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)
Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Sickle cell disease
Type 2 diabetes
The expanded list and the change to the age classification increases the number of people in high risk groups.
"As more information becomes available, it is clear that a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures," the CDC said.
1 hr 50 min ago
France's second largest airport reopens
From CNN's Pierre Bairin
France's second largest airport reopened on Friday, for the first time since closing on April 1.
The first post-lockdown flight from Orly airport departed at 6 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) for Porto, in Portugal, the airport said in a statement.
Fights from Orly, located south of Paris, had been diverted to Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital since April.
3 hr 3 min ago
Danish prime minister postpones her wedding to attend Covid-19 meeting
From CNN's James Frater
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding to attend the European Council meeting next month, she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
EU leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face on July 17 for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to discuss the European budget and the plans for recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
"I'm so looking forward to marrying this man," wrote Frederiksen in a post that featured herself and her fiance Bo Tengberg. "The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests."
"I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who is fortunately very patient)," she added.
Denmark has recorded 12,836 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
3 hr 46 min ago
Australia's Victoria state launches free testing in effort to contain local coronavirus outbreak
From CNN's Karina Tsui in Hong Kong and Angus Watson in Sydney
The Australian state of Victoria recorded 30 new coronavirus cases within the past day, marking the 10th consecutive day of double-digit case growth in the state.
The state government announced a new testing program today in an attempt to contain the outbreak: For the next 10 days, residents in 10 suburbs will receive free testing, regardless of whether they display symptoms or not.
Speaking at a news conference Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted that "the curve remains flat," despite the local outbreaks in Victoria.
"They’re contact-tracing over a thousand people," added Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. “That’s the way to bring a localized outbreak under control -- to go where the problem is, engage with the population test, isolate, quarantine -- standard public health response."
Australian military troops will assist with testing in Victoria, but troops won’t enforce quarantine as initially requested by the state government, Morrison said.
On Monday, Victoria extended its state of emergency to July 19.
At least 1,947 coronavirus cases and 20 related deaths have now been reported in Victoria. Of the total cases, 1,742 patients have recovered from the virus.
3 hr 46 min ago
