Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, June 26, 2020
1 min ago

White House coronavirus task force to hold first public meeting in close to two months

From CNN's Matt Hoye

The White House announced Thursday that US Vice President Mike Pence would lead a public coronavirus task force briefing Friday morning, the first public meeting in almost two months.

The announcement comes as many states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid 19, as others like Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh spikes. 

The briefing will take place at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the schedule released by the White House.

US President Donald Trump has tried to declare that the pandemic is "over," despite the rising numbers and has instead focused his administration's energy on reopening the economy. 

He has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings by health experts on his own task force that the events could be super spreaders of the virus. 

At his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally Saturday, eight members of Trump's advance staff tested positive for the virus, and since then the Secret Service has announced that agents who attended the rally will be quarantining for the next two weeks. Campaign staffers who attended the rally are also quarantining. 

13 min ago

US records biggest single-day high in Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Keith Allen

The United States saw its biggest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 37,077 new infections reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU’s tally, at least 2,421,134 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US, including 124,410 fatalities.

Thursday's total eclipses the previous high of new US cases reached on April 24, when 36,291 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.

CNN is tracking US coronavirus cases here:

57 min ago

China records 13 new coronavirus cases

From Shawn Deng in Beijing and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

China recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, including 11 in Beijing and two in Shanghai.

The eleven new cases reported Friday morning in Beijing brings the city’s tally to 280 since the onset of a cluster at the Xinfadi wholesale food market.

The Beijing Health Commission has said it will continue to carry out coronavirus tests on its residents, with one official on Monday saying the city can test nearly 1 million people a day using a pool testing method.

A Beijing official on Wednesday said the outbreak at the wholesale food market has “basically been contained."

56 min ago

Harvard expert: US states must act aggressively and quickly to stem rising infection rates

From CNN Health’s Andrea Kane

US states need to do more to drive coronavirus infection rates back down, but they’ve got fewer tools to work with now, Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday on The Situation Room.

“They've got to get aggressive if they're going to bring these virus outbreaks under control or they're going to be forced to shut down, and I think no one wants that at this point,” Jha said.

Unfortunately, aggressive action has become politicized, said Jha. “Here we are in the greatest pandemic in a century -- 120,000 Americans dead -- and what we need to do to prevent this from really getting out of control is wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands,” he said. “Instead of politicizing them, I'd like to see our leaders, really double down on those scientific areas of advice, so that we can keep Americans safe.”

There is some good news, Jha said. “We're not seeing the level of death that we saw a couple of months ago, and that's a relief. We've gotten better at treating this disease, and that's a relief. And we have better at testing so we can see these cases,” he said.
“But the downside is, we don't have the ability to shut down -- or not really. We've used that already. And the political space needed to shut the whole country down again, I think, is really limited,” he added.
“If we don't act aggressively now, and just let this go for a little longer, then we can get into that ‘apocalyptic situation.’ I think we all want to avoid it -- and we can, but we’ve got to move fast and we’ve got to move aggressively.”

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, has characterized the models for certain metro areas, such as Houston, as “on the verge of being apocalyptic.”

54 min ago

Second wave of Covid-19 in the fall could be much worse than the current wave, infectious disease expert says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, is concerned that Covid-19 could be much worse in the fall.

“What I’m concerned about since the virus is now seeded throughout the United States, come the fall, when it kicks up again, it is going to kick up everywhere, and small rural hospitals will find themselves taking care of Covid patients they can’t transfer to the major medical centers because the intensive care units there are already full,” Schaffner told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
“I hate to be grim, but I’m afraid the second wave this fall could be worse than the first wave we are still experiencing.”

Schaffner said testing has to expand even further, with particular focus on nursing homes, prisons, businesses where there are outbreaks, agricultural workers, and high-risk populations to find out the true extent of the infection in the US.

“It’s spreading much more widely than even the statistics show,” Schaffner said.

56 min ago

Disneyland employee unions to protest against reopening park

From CNN's Sarah Moon

Disneyland employee unions are planning a protest on Saturday against the reopening of the Southern California theme park, which announced its decision to postpone the July 17 reopening date.

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions (CRLU), which represents approximately 17,000 service workers from dozens of unions of the Disneyland resort, is hosting an event called “Disney Caravan For Safety!” on Saturday in front of the park in Anaheim, California.

Last week, CRLU sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom asking to delay the reopening of the park due to safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Disney said they are delaying the phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure but did not announce a new reopening date.

“Although negotiations between the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions and the company are ongoing, Disney has not yet agreed to conditions the CRLU is proposing such as testing,” CRLU said in a news release.

In addition to routine testing, CRLU is also demanding higher staffing levels to accommodate deep cleaning requirements. 

59 min ago

Mexico passes 200,000 coronavirus cases and 25,000 deaths

From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico’s health ministry reported 6,104 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the second-highest daily case rise reported in the country, bringing the nationwide case total to 202,951.

The health ministry also reported 736 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 25,060.

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:

