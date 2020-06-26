Florida suspends alcohol consumption in bars statewide

The United States need to flatten its curve to avoid potential shortages of drugs that have shown potential as treatments for Covid-19, according to experts at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

“We’ve got to flatten the curve so that the supply of these drugs is not outstripped by the demand,” Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, a member of the IDSA Covid-19 Treatment and Management Guidelines Expert Panel and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said at a briefing on Friday.

Some of the drugs that there are concerns about include dexamethasone and remdesivir.

With dexamethasone, Gandhi said that he has seen an increase in demand for the drug, in part because of this promising data, but he hopes it can be manufactured rapidly since it is a drug that has been around for a long time.

When it comes to remdesivir, Gandhi said this was obtained directly from the manufacturer, which is ramping up production of the drug. Though there is a concern that “the supply room doesn’t keep up with the demand.”

Some hospitals, such as Massachusetts General where Gandhi works, have an adequate supply, as the number of hospitalized patients is decreasing. However, that is not the case everywhere.

“We know how to prevent those cases,” he said. “If we do testing and contact tracing and social distancing, we can bring down those cases so that supply of remdesivir is not outstripped by the demand.”