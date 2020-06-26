World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, Zamira Rahim and Lindsay Isaac CNN

Updated 12:52 p.m. ET, June 26, 2020
46 min ago

Florida suspends alcohol consumption in bars statewide

From CNN's Rosa Flores 

Bartenders prepare a drink for a customer at Juana's Latin Sports Bar & Grill in Miramar, Florida, on May 18.
Bartenders prepare a drink for a customer at Juana's Latin Sports Bar & Grill in Miramar, Florida, on May 18. JLN Photography/Shutterstock

On-premise alcohol consumption has been suspended in bars in Florida, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. 

The announcement came the same day the state announced the highest single-day coronavirus case increase of nearly 9,000. 

At least 64 counties in Florida were in phase two of reopening, which allowed restaurants, bars, and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages, with the exception of nightclubs, to operated bars.

Read the tweet:

54 min ago

New York City wants as many students as possible in classrooms in September, mayor says

From CNN's Julian Cummings

A teacher collects supplies at the Yung Wing School in New York on May 14.
A teacher collects supplies at the Yung Wing School in New York on May 14. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City is currently retrofitting public school classrooms to accommodate as many students as possible for the new school year starting on September 10, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. 

“We have a ways to go, well over two months until then. Everything is about health and safety, that is the first consideration.” de Blasio said.

The city will also keep distance learning going for parents who are not ready to send their children back to school this fall.

“Plan A is the maximum number of kids in schools," de Blasio said. “And if the disease situation gets better, there are more and more kids in schools, if it gets worse god forbid there will be more there more kids on distanced learning."

1 hr 22 min ago

Commerce secretary says consumer spending will still lead US recovery despite slowed reopening

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Wilbur Ross, United States commerce secretary, testifies in Washington, DC, on March 10.
Wilbur Ross, United States commerce secretary, testifies in Washington, DC, on March 10. Andrew Harnik/AP

Discussing Texas rolling back its reopening plan and the impact of stalled reopening plans will have on the economy, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said today that while there will be interruptions in reopenings, consumer spending will still lead the way to an economic recovery. 

“Well it’s natural that there will be some little interruptions as we come back out of the pandemic, but the key thing in my view is consumer spending will continue to lead the recovery,” Ross said.

He outlined the strong consumer spending numbers in May, and said it’s a matter of when, not if the full potential of consumer spending will be unleashed.

1 hr 35 min ago

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus, league says

From CNN's David Close

The National Basketball Association and the players union have jointly announced that 16 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes as the NBA prepares to restart the season on July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Here's what a statement released Friday said:

"In tests conducted of 302 NBA players on June 23, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician."
1 hr 37 min ago

US needs to flatten curve to prevent potential drug shortages, health expert says

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

The United States need to flatten its curve to avoid potential shortages of drugs that have shown potential as treatments for Covid-19, according to experts at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

“We’ve got to flatten the curve so that the supply of these drugs is not outstripped by the demand,” Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, a member of the IDSA Covid-19 Treatment and Management Guidelines Expert Panel and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said at a briefing on Friday.

Some of the drugs that there are concerns about include dexamethasone and remdesivir.

With dexamethasone, Gandhi said that he has seen an increase in demand for the drug, in part because of this promising data, but he hopes it can be manufactured rapidly since it is a drug that has been around for a long time.

When it comes to remdesivir, Gandhi said this was obtained directly from the manufacturer, which is ramping up production of the drug. Though there is a concern that “the supply room doesn’t keep up with the demand.”

Some hospitals, such as Massachusetts General where Gandhi works, have an adequate supply, as the number of hospitalized patients is decreasing. However, that is not the case everywhere.

“We know how to prevent those cases,” he said. “If we do testing and contact tracing and social distancing, we can bring down those cases so that supply of remdesivir is not outstripped by the demand.”

1 hr 38 min ago

13 people test positive for Covid-19 after family party in California

From CNN's Jon Passantino

More than a dozen people who attended a large family party in Northern California later tested positive for the coronavirus, a private gathering that state officials say is just one of many contributing to the record surge in new Covid-19 infections.

The party, which took place earlier this month in Shasta County, near the Oregon border, resulted in 13 family members becoming infected with the virus.

In the days following the party, a man in his 20s tested positive on June 14, followed by 11 more people on June 19 and one more on June 21, according to the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency. Health officials had advised 20 people to self-quarantine after the party.

A majority of the 13 family members who tested positive for the virus were experiencing symptoms, the health agency said, and ranged in age from a teenage girl to a woman in her 60s.

The party is just one of several that has resulted in attendees later testing positive for the virus. At another recent gathering in the county, a graduation party, at least four of the 11 people who attended later tested positive for Covid-19, said Shasta County Health Officer Dr. Karen Ramstrom.

“If you’re getting together with others make sure you’re limiting the numbers, preferably your close social circles,” Ramstrom said at a briefing Wednesday. “This really can impact even those that we are close to and we love.”

The spread of the illness among family members and friends comes as California sees an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus, and a record number of patients being treated in hospitals and intensive care units. 

1 hr 46 min ago

Mexico's GDP fell almost 20% in April compared to same month in 2019 due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Tatiana Arias

Mexico’s GDP plummeted during April by 19.9% compared to the same month in 2019, according to data released by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) on Friday.

The reduction of activity in the industrial and service sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic highly impacted the country’s GDP in April when compared to 2019, says the report released by Mexico’s INEGI.  

The main economic sectors affected are:

  • Industry by 25.1%
  • Services by 14.4% 
  • Agriculture by 6.4%

Mexico reported 6,104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily case rise reported in the country, bringing the total number of cases to at least 202,951.

Mexico’s Health Ministry also reported 736 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll due to coronavirus to more than 25,000.

1 hr 48 min ago

New York City is facing $9 billion revenue shortfall, mayor says

From CNN's Julian Cummings

New York City is facing a $9 billion dollar revenue shortfall and is asking the state legislature for $5 billion dollars in state loans — $3 billion for this year and $2 billion for the next, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference.

The mayor said that the city cut $2.7 billion dollars in April and then another $1 billion this month, but that is still not enough to make up for the shortfalls.

If the budget needs are not met, de Blasio reiterated that 22,000 city workers will face layoffs by October.

“We have not seen layoffs at that level since the 1970s,” de Blasio said. 

“If we can’t find the resources those layoffs have to be in by October 1,” de Blasio added.

The mayor said he hoped state funds could be avoided “if we got the federal stimulus funds we deserve.”

The city will not be raising property taxes to reduce revenue shortfalls, according to de Blasio.

1 hr 49 min ago

Florida reports nearly 9,000 more coronavirus cases, a new single-day high

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The Florida Department of Health is reporting at least 8,942 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the state total to 122,960, according to data released by the state on Friday. 

Friday's data is the highest single day reporting of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Florida reported 5,004 new cases of coronavirus.