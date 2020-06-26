World
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:43 a.m. ET, June 26, 2020
1 hr 24 min ago

Second wave of Covid-19 in the fall could be much worse than the current wave, infectious disease expert says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, is concerned that Covid-19 could be much worse in the fall.

“What I’m concerned about since the virus is now seeded throughout the United States, come the fall, when it kicks up again, it is going to kick up everywhere, and small rural hospitals will find themselves taking care of Covid patients they can’t transfer to the major medical centers because the intensive care units there are already full,” Schaffner told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
“I hate to be grim, but I’m afraid the second wave this fall could be worse than the first wave we are still experiencing.”

Schaffner said testing has to expand even further, with particular focus on nursing homes, prisons, businesses where there are outbreaks, agricultural workers, and high-risk populations to find out the true extent of the infection in the US.

“It’s spreading much more widely than even the statistics show,” Schaffner said.

1 min ago

Disneyland employee unions to protest against reopening park

From CNN's Sarah Moon

Visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, March 13.
Visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, March 13. Amy Taxin/AP

Disneyland employee unions are planning a protest on Saturday against the reopening of the Southern California theme park, which announced its decision to postpone the July 17 reopening date.

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions (CRLU), which represents approximately 17,000 service workers from dozens of unions of the Disneyland resort, is hosting an event called “Disney Caravan For Safety!” on Saturday in front of the park in Anaheim, California.

Last week, CRLU sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom asking to delay the reopening of the park due to safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Disney said they are delaying the phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure but did not announce a new reopening date.

“Although negotiations between the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions and the company are ongoing, Disney has not yet agreed to conditions the CRLU is proposing such as testing,” CRLU said in a news release.

In addition to routine testing, CRLU is also demanding higher staffing levels to accommodate deep cleaning requirements. 

1 hr 29 min ago

Mexico passes 200,000 coronavirus cases and 25,000 deaths

From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico’s health ministry reported 6,104 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the second-highest daily case rise reported in the country, bringing the nationwide case total to 202,951.

The health ministry also reported 736 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 25,060.

