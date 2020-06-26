Florida's Palm Beach County unanimously approves mask mandate 

People in Palm Beach, Florida, wear protective face masks as they walk along Worth Avenue on May 11. Lynne Sladky/AP

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner announced at a news conference that the county board approved a mask mandate by a unanimous vote of 7-0.

The mandate went into effect Thursday night. It requires that masks be worn by “all persons when obtaining any service from any establishment and by all persons working in those establishments.”

These rules apply “to all businesses including but not limited to restaurants, retail establishments, hotels, grocery stores, gyms, pharmacies, recreational facilities and vehicles for hire” such as Uber, the mandate added.

People who are excluded from the wearing a mask include “individuals while actively engaged in exercising while maintaining social distancing in accordance to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ) guidelines” as well as children under the age of two and children of any age “while in the custody of a licensed child care facility."

The exclusion also applies to people with medical conditions like asthma.

People for “whom wearing a facial covering conflicts with their religious beliefs or practices” are also exempt from wearing a mask, the mandate said.

More details: With reported cases on the rise, Kerner pointed out that the “vast majority of spread is occurring” within the 25-34 age group.

To help ensure that all residents of Palm Beach County have facial coverings, Kerner said that “1.5 million reusable masks have been purchased by the county and will be distributed by direct mail to all 660,000 homes."